FIRTH — Firth will be a very exciting football team to watch this year, and if you blink your eyes at the wrong time, you could miss a score. They will have that kind of speed and the offense will be fun to watch if nothing else.
Now that I have that out of the way, let’s really get down and look at what will make the Firth Cougars contenders on either side of the ball.
Head Coach Jordan Bartlett has a year under his belt now and has a feel for what a tough conference in the Nuclear league he has to deal with day in and day out. He also knows his schedule will be one of the toughest in the 2A rankings with the likes of West Side, the defending state champions leading off, and 3A teams like South Fremont and Teton also listed.
The offense will be led by sophomore Gage Vasquez, a fleet-footed and extremely quick runner who will keep defenses guessing and chasing him all season. How well he develops in the passing game will be the big question, but the backfield will be be solid.
They also return Sam Park, who is a standout on both sides of the ball and will likely be the leading rusher for the team by carries and most likely by yards. He is also a good receiver, so look for him to be a top player for the Cougars this season.
If you look at the schedule from 2019, in the regular season, the Cougars lost to West Side who was the eventual state champion, North Fremont, who was the top-ranked team all season, Snake River who finished third in the 3A Real Dairy Classic, and South Fremont, another 3A school, who they had a lead on late into the fourth quarter.
They should be able to pick up a couple of wins against those same teams this year and with the experience they gained, especially on defense, and an improved offense, this could be just about any type of a year.
Injuries may be a key for the Cougars this year, as they will be expecting a lot of players to be on both sides of the ball, including Vasquez, who although he is a great athletic talent, is not the biggest player on the roster.
Vasquez showed his athletic ability when he won a 2A state title in wrestling, but he was wrestling at a very light weight and they cannot afford to lose him during the season.
Vasquez is also the kind of athlete that spent a good portion of the summer working out in the weight room and he put on some muscle that will help him during the regular season.
Vasquez will show the kind of ability that makes you think he can score from anywhere on the field and with the speed he showed a year ago, he probably can. The passing game is important and the Cougars will need to get some receivers in the mix early on just to take the pressure off of Vasquez and the running game.
Defensively, the majority of the backfield is back, including Vasquez’s cousin Alex who showed that he can be a shutdown corner and he has speed in his own right and will likely lead the team in interceptions. Add in defensive end/linebacker Athan Blonquist and you will have a solid pass rusher that will give some support to run defense as well. The whole defensive unit will be important if only to give the offense some time on the bench to get a breather.
The schedule kicks off with a home contest against West Side, who although they lost a lot to graduation from a year ago, will be one of the favorites to win their conference and will likely begin the year as the top-ranked 2A school in the state.
They also have Bear Lake, South Fremont, North Fremont, and West Jefferson on the schedule so they will have to negotiate their way through those teams if they hope to challenge for another state title this year.
If nothing else, the Cougars will be a fun team to watch and they will win their share of games so they will be worth the price of admission.
During this 2020 season, where everything else has been affected by COVID-19, don’t be surprised if they miss a game or two here or there, but if they can stay healthy and win the games they are supposed to, then a 6-2 campaign is well within their reach and should be expected to put up those kinds of numbers.
It all starts for the Cougars on Friday night, when they welcome West Side to town for the season opener.