SHELLEY — When Josh Wells took over the Shelley High School football program three years ago, it’s doubtful if there many people who thought it would be a tough job to get the Russets into the 4A playoffs. They had dominated over the years in 3A and had beaten a number of 4A schools along the way.
It has been an interesting journey for the Russets to make and for the first time in a couple of years, there is a sense of optimism around the Russets campus.
Wells is now also the athletic director and he has worked some magic in getting a manageable schedule that isn’t loaded with 5A schools from the High Country Conference. Those games some feel are mandated by the conference, and do nothing to help with the transition from 3A to 4A.
Now you find teams like Preston, Pocatello, Canyon Ridge and Jerome on the schedule and it is much more manageable than previous years. That alone helps the Russets leap back into respectability.
A change in the offense from a wide open spread several years ago is now replaced with a run-centered Wing T offense which is stressing running the football, something the Russets did well last year behind running back Brayden Johnson, aka “Freight Train.” He led the team in rushing and has graduated so the running duties will fall upon guys like Skylar Robinson, Kayden Kidman and Brock DeRoche.
The quarterback looks to be sophomore Brecker Williams and he will trigger the passing game and his favorite targets appear to be Braxton Fielding and Hadley Carpenter.
The Russets will return 20 of their 22 starters from a year ago, but the two that graduated will be missed. Johnson and two-way lineman Jaxon Hess have both gone off to college, but the nucleus that remains should be more than enough to right the ship and produce a trip to the playoffs.
The defense will be led by senior Tomy Bradshaw, who earned first team all-conference honors and is not only a spirited leader, but a hard hitter and underrated kick returner. Don’t be surprised if he doesn’t show up at wide receiver on offense in key situations either. He is very inspirational as well and can get the troops fired up at a second’s notice.
Cody Bowman will likely anchor both offensive and defensive lines and will be counted upon to take over for where Hess had excelled a year ago. The line continues to improve and will likely be the biggest, strongest and quickest lines that Shelley has seen in several years.
The Russets missed the playoffs a year ago, and probably would have made them had a game with Pocatello not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A win over Pocatello and the Russets would have been in the playoffs instead of Pocatello and there are many who felt that would have happened as the Russets were improved and Pocatello had been in a downspin at the time of the cancellation.
Back in the fold will be former Shelley head coach Jake Monahan who will take over the offensive line coach duties, and he possesses one of the best offensive minds in the area. His return will be welcomed by the school, staff and especially the players, with whom he’s always had a good relationship.
The Russet team looks to be improved and much stronger than a year ago and could probably challenge for the High Country Conference title in what appears to be a down year for the conference overall.
Skyline is picked to win, followed by Blackfoot, but the other teams — Shelley, Hillcrest and Bonneville — all have question marks in more than one area of their respective teams. It could be very interesting, as both Skyline and Blackfoot lost many key players off of teams that went deep into the playoffs a year ago. This might just end up being a big year for Shelley.
Shelley will open the season on the road to Preston, but the Preston squad lost plenty from their team a year ago and they are a far cry from the team that challenged for the state title just a couple of years ago.
The Preston game is followed by another road contest as the Russets will travel to defending 3A state champion Sugar-Salem in what has developed into a bit of a rivalry over the past couple of years.
If the Russets can negotiate through those two games before they return home to face Jerome and then hit the road once again for a game against Canyon Ridge, they could be 4-0 before they have a conference game.
Even a 3-1 record through the first four games will set the Russets up for a strong second half of the season which will include games against Blackfoot and Skyline.
It will also give us an indication of just how strong the 4A teams on this side of the state will be this year as it looks to be a bit of a down year with respect to returning talent in the area.
Both Blackfoot and Skyline, the top two teams in the area from a year ago, suffered severe losses in their starting lineups and have many questions about who they replace key starters with for this fall.
All in all, it should be a very interesting start to the season in the 4A classification and there is no doubt that Shelley, if they can get off to a strong start, will likely have a big say in the final outcome of the High Country Conference.
Don’t be surprised if you see Shelley at or near the top of the conference this fall, a far cry from where they might have been just a couple of years ago.
The return of the mighty Russets appears imminent and it might just be this year that we find them at the top of the heap come the end of October.
2021 SHELLEY RUSSET FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Friday, August 27, 2021 Preston AWAY 7 pm
Friday, September 3, 2021 Sugar-Salem AWAY 7 pm
Friday, September 10, 2021 Jerome HOME 7 pm
Friday, September 17, 2021 Canyon Ridge AWAY 7 pm
Friday, September 24, 2021 Hillcrest HOME 7 pm
Friday, October 1, 2021 Bonneville HOME 7 pm
Friday, October 8, 2021 Pocatello HOME 7 pm
Friday, October 15, 2021 Blackfoot AWAY 7 pm
Friday, October 22, 2021 Skyline AWAY 7 pm Ravsten Stadium