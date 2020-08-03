The Snake River Panthers boys' cross country program has built a strong team over the years. So strong that in the past 10 years, the program has never been worse than seventh at the state cross country championships. Mixed into those fine finishes are a second place in 2018, three third place finishes, two fourths and a fifth.
The one thing that stands out in each and every one of those top finishes is the simple fact that they have had a great leader that gave the rest of the team an example of what it takes to be a champion.
Lorenzo High, Braiden Stokes, Joseph Van Orden and of course state champion James Withers are names that roll off the tongues of the current runners that have paved the way for teams of the future to follow in the footsteps of as they build to the future.
There is one thing missing from all of the trophies in the trophy case in the past decade and that is a state championship. That is one thing that current coach Mike Kirkham and the group of runners that he has assembled around him would like to change. That is the goal, a state championship and that blue trophy that comes with it to decorate the school's trophy case. The time has come that this is the objective of the team and it is almost becoming an obsession for the team.
Lincoln High appears to be the next leader of the Panthers. The incoming junior harrier is coming off a season where he finished in the top 10 at the state tournament and he has the genes and technique and running style to be the next great Panther runner.
Lincoln has learned many lessons from his older siblings Lorenzo, who has been a top runner for the past couple of years and Lattimer, who both have led Panther teams in the past.
The baton has been passed to Lincoln and all indications are that he will be up to the task.
Of the top 10 runners in the 3A classification a year ago, there are only two that return for this year's action. Both are well within reach for Lincoln to surpass and with his work ethic, he should be considered one of the front runners to challenge for an individual title.
He has a group of runners returning with him to help him challenge for the state title as well and history has taught us that these cross country runners like to run in packs and Lincoln has a pack of runners that have gained experience and are ready to accept the challenge.
That group is led by Rylan Anderson, a multi-talented athlete who also plays football, basketball, and runs track, but his real talent may lie in the fact that he is a pure runner and if he can handle the time management of doing football and cross country in the fall, he will be a tremendous asset to this year's Panther team.
Along with Anderson, the Panthers return senior Kade Morgan who battled injuries all last year, junior Brock Goodwin, sophomore Nate Adams and senior Cameron Hardy. Those five runners all have the talent and ability to move the Panthers to the top if they can stay injury-free and push the gauntlet, so to speak, to get over the top this year.
The really nice problem that faces Kirkham this year is the large group of runners that are moving up from the junior high and freshman ranks who are just now getting going as far as running goes. This could indeed be a special year for the Snake River Panthers.
The schedule of meets is very favorable for the Panthers, who will start the season with the Bronco Classic the end of August, followed by the Cardinal Classic in Soda Springs and the Tiger/Grizz in Idaho Falls. By the time those meets are finished, the Panthers will have a good idea of what needs to be done to get to the top of the 3A standings in late October.
This could be any kind of a year for the Panthers, but one thing is for sure, they should give a good accounting of themselves and they should add another district title to the trophy case and Lincoln High will be one of the top runners in the state. The tools are there for a championship team and it is now up to the Panthers themselves to produce their own championship.