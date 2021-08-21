BLACKFOOT – The Snake River boys’ soccer program has had it ups and downs over the past few years.
The highs have been really high as evidenced by the state 3A championship back in 2011. The lows, well, you can’t get much lower than a winless 2020 when the Panthers went 0-10-1 with the added fact that they had three forfeits when they couldn’t field a team.
We are starting fresh in 2021 with a new coach at the helm and from all indications, there are more athletes out for soccer than there have been in a couple of years and the program, while under new management so to speak, is featuring a new and better attitude.
How that will translate to wins and losses has yet to be seen, but you can never know enough when featuring a new leader at the top.
Davey Adams is taking over the head coaching duties and will bring a new and faster version of the Panthers. Everyone will be involved, but until they get on the pitch and actually play a game or two, nobody will know for sure just where the Panthers are going to fit into the picture, especially when it comes to conference play and the important games against American Falls and Marsh Valley.
To be fair, the last 10 years has produced the aforementioned state championship plus a conference title in 2016, when the team was 7-11 and won the regular season title, and then in 2017, the team earned a spot at the state tournament, proceeded to win two of three games and brought home the third place trophy in the process.
Not too bad, but the other years left a lot to be desired. Eight of the last 10 years, the Panthers have had a losing record in the regular season and it’s very difficult to advance to the state tournament when you aren’t winning and at Snake River, they like their state trophies, especially the blue ones which indicate a state title.
That is the goal of the soccer program and always will be and with the success of the other athletic programs, that is what you have to live up to. When you walk down the hallway of the gymnasium at Snake River High School and see all of the state trophies, you are either in awe of the accomplishments or you are proud of the way the Panthers have dominated the athletic scene for the past 30 years. That is what the Panthers soccer team has to live up to and it all starts now for the Panthers.
Adams will need to instill the need for his kids to show up and work hard in practice. They need to work on their grades and understand the need for academic excellence in the classroom because they can’t play without the grades, and they need to show up for the games because you can’t win a game if you have to forfeit because of a lack of players. They will need to buy into the team concept and learn that they are all in this together and that the team concept is what wins titles at other schools.
The guess here is that this will be the rebuilding year that most programs need to get things back into the right perspective. Then, things will turn around starting with the second year, when Adams has a chance to begin his recruiting process and get the players and bodies needed to field a strong, competitive team.
It isn’t that difficult of a job, but it will take diligence and off-season work to make it happen and Adams is the man who can get it done and the players are of the caliber that will showcase their athletic ability. If it can be done down the road in Blackfoot and across the county in Shelley and Firth, then it can happen in Snake River just as easily.
It will all begin in Snake River country on Tuesday, Aug. 24, when they host an up-and-coming Firth team on the Snake River pitch and we can all look and see how much progress has taken place in the summer months and how far this Panther team will need to take things to be competitive this fall.
2021 Snake River High School Panthers Boys Soccer Schedule
Tuesday, August 24 Firth HOME 6:00 pm
Thursday, August 24 Teton AWAY 6:30 pm
Saturday, August 28 South Fremont AWAY 1:00 pm
Tuesday, August 31 South Fremont HOME 6:00 pm
Thursday, September 2 Aberdeen AWAY 6:00 pm
Tuesday, September 7 American Falls HOME 6:00 pm
Saturday, September 11 Sugar-Salem HOME 1:00 pm
Tuesday, September 14 Marsh Valley AWAY 6:00 pm
Thursday, September 16 Teton HOME 6:00 pm
Saturday, September 18 Firth AWAY 1:00 pm
Tuesday, September 21 Aberdeen HOME 6:00 pm
Thursday, September 23 American Falls AWAY 6:00 pm
Thursday, September 30 Marsh Valley HOME 6:00 pm
Saturday, October 2 Sugar-Salem AWAY 1:00 pm