THOMAS -- Under head coach J L Carranza, the Snake River boys' soccer program has grown by leaps and bounds and is usually a contender for a district title while producing some good showings at the state championships.
This year should be no different, however, there will be more team defense and defense in general stressed with the players.
The goal keeper position will be of high importance this year as it has been a bit of a revolving door and there needs to be some consistency in the position which has been lacking in years past.
The team has never lacked in talent, although depth has been a problem at times.
When you have some prolific shooters, there is a tendency from some players to be satisfied with sitting back and watching the stars play rather than taking part yourself.
This is not a problem that is singular to Snake River, but is widespread, especially among the lower classification of 3A and 2A, where the premier athletes are playing the more popular sports.
Now this is not to knock soccer, which is growing in popularity each and every year, but it just is not as well founded as it is in other states or areas of Idaho.
Soccer is very popular, but when only 12 or 13 players come out for soccer, it is hard to build the depth that is needed to maintain consistency and the building of a strong foundation that produces players year in and year out with junior varsity teams and even freshmen teams as players are able to improve their skill level and progress from one team to another by building the experience that is needed to have a top notch program.
The addition in recent years of teams from Aberdeen and Firth into the Southeast Idaho Conference is helping, but if teams are not careful, those 2A programs could overcome the three 3A schools in Snake River, American Falls and Marsh Valley and when that happens, "Katie bar the door" because they will supersede the expectations of the conference overall.
The Panthers will be bringing back a strong nucleus, but they took the second seat to American Falls the last couple of years and that is not a position that they are comfortable with and they are bound and determined to beat the Beavers this season.
American Falls was extremely talented a year ago and will rely on the depth that they had to be the conference leaders once again this year.
The Panthers will need to take another step forward and beat the Beavers not only at home, but on the road as well.
The schedule is not an easy one and will force the Panthers to the road immediately as they travel to Teton and South Fremont, which should give the program an idea of where they are before they head into conference play in September.
The 2A schools in the conference, Aberdeen and Firth, will get the first crack at Snake River, so things could go one of two directions. The Panthers could find themselves sitting at 2-0 early on, putting pressure on American Falls and Marsh Valley, or they could be 0-2 and looking up at the rest of the conference.
It will all be up to the Panthers to make that determination. We won't have to wait long to find out if the summer soccer program has paid off for the Panthers, We will know by early September.
In years past, the Panthers have always found a way to right the ship and get things rolling in time to make an impact when the district tournament begins the first week in October.
Waiting until then may be too late to make it to state, so the early games will carry extra importance this season and a lot will be how coach Carranza can get the players to play more as a team than anything else.
The ability is there no doubt. Whether the mental aspect of the game will accompany the physical part of the game remains to be seen.