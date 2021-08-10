The Panthers of Snake River High School make their annual trek to the District 5, 3A cross country meet and bring home the first place trophy. It happens year after year after year and that trend does not appear to be in any danger of ending, especially not this year.
Just a year ago, the Panthers scored 18 points in winning the district meet where a perfect score is 15. They had just one person from another school that managed to crack the top 14 runners in the meet, and that was third place finisher Andrew Thompson of American Falls. Now Thompson was just a sophomore a year ago and if he can manage to recruit some help for himself, it could get tighter for the Panthers, but where Snake River returns their top four runners from a year ago, and 12 of their top 13 runners and there is a nice mixture of sophomores and freshmen in that group, it isn’t very likely that anyone from District 5 is going to upset them.
Returning district champion Keegan McCraw was the most improved runner in the program a year ago, and he was willing to make a change in his running style to make that happen, so a few tweaks here and there should make him even tougher this year as he has gotten stronger and presumably faster since last fall. He is also a strong track and field performer and is slated to be a starter on the school’s basketball team as well.
Lincoln High finished second a year ago, running with a broken collarbone, and he will pair up with McCraw to give the Panthers a solid 1-2 punch.
Nate Adams, Tanner Fillmore, Brock Goodwin, and Rylan Anderson give the Panthers a potential six-man team of all seniors so experience will not be a problem for the front-runners to win another district title.
State is where the Panthers haven’t quite climbed to the top of the mountain. They have been second or third or fourth or even fifth in a number of consecutive state meets, but just not enough to bring home the top prize. Could this be the year for the Panthers? Only time will tell for the squad whose first meet will be the Bronco Classic in late August when they make the short trip to Blackfoot and see where their summer running program has them situated for the fall.
The big darkhorse of the team could be Jak Martin. Martin is part of a youth movement that includes Noah Jones and Ammon Marble. Martin and Marble will only be sophomores, while Jones will be a junior, but they will be the future and maybe even the present of the current Panthers running program.
Martin, in a summer program where the goal is to accumulate 300 miles of running in the nine or 10 weeks from the end of school to the first of August, doubled that effort, setting a school record for most miles of documented running for the summer. That is over 10 miles per day that he put in to build a foundation for his running this fall. If that translates into top finishes, then Martin has certainly stamped himself as one to keep an eye on this fall.
2021 PROJECTED SNAKE RIVER CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Thursday, August 26 Bronco Classic Blackfoot
Saturday, September 4 Cardinal Classic Soda Springs
Friday, September 10 Tiger/Grizz XC Invitational Idaho Falls
Friday, September 17 Canyon Ridge Classic Twin Falls
Friday, September 24 Bob Firman Invitational Eagle Island
Thursday, September 30 Snake River Invitational Blackfoot
Thursday, October 7 Bob Conley Invitational Pocatello