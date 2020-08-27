THOMAS — Everywhere you turn when you are at or around the Snake River High School campus, there are signs that the Panther cheer squad has been there and for a good reason. They are highly involved with everything at the school.
Whether it is the freshman orientation breakfast or a regular assembly, an athletic event or just about anything else that has to do with the school, the cheer squad is involved.
The culture established by the advisors and coaches of the program is a prime reason for all of the activity and it stretches into the student body and it does so in a very big way.
You can notice the cheer squad at all of the athletic events, that is a given, and they work hard to keep the fans involved, especially the student section. It doesn’t matter what sport either, they cheer equally hard for football or wrestling or basketball or volleyball. They don’t play favorites and they are a key point in all of the success Snake River has had over the years.
Under the direction of Amy Sorensen, the team has grown and become more successful, whether it is a promotion involving a local business or charity work or the organization of the mini cheer camps, the cheer squad is involved and active.
It all starts right after the Idaho State Cheer Championships early in March. That is when the tryout dates for the following season begin and the real work begins.
There is a summer full of workout and practice that leads into the fall sports seasons and the members of the squad are active from the very beginning.
The tryouts are grueling enough, but when the workouts begin and the tumbling and weight lifting and stunt coordination begins is when the bumps and bruises begin to show up and the team has to work even harder to prevent them from keeping the team from its task, which is to make a good showing in the spring when the competitions begin.
They work on different routines during the school year and those are difficult enough, without the rigors of additional practices as the competition season nears.
Then come additional practices, along with the other duties that the team may have, early in the morning, before classes begin at the school.
You can find the squad practicing before school, with eyes that are barely open enough to know what they are doing and we haven’t even talked about the workload that involves school and their assignments as well. That can be taxing beyond what is the normal load for a student.
When traveling to events where they will be cheering on an athletic team, you can find the cheer squad with books and notes spread all over a bus as they are studying for a test or getting another assignment finished so they can keep their grade point averages up and maintain their eligibility.
The rewards are substantial as well. The Lady Panthers have been decorated and won more than their share of trophies and awards and there are many who continue on beyond the high school years, earning college scholarships and using that money to further their education at the next level.
It is amazing how much the cheer world has embraced the high school cheer programs with additional money for college being presented to those who wish to continue on in cheer and dance on the college level. It can help to provide for a great career academically as the young men and women who choose to pursue those avenues.
Snake River has been very prominent statewide and the number of trophies that fill the trophy case at Snake River High School for the awards they have earned along the way to building a very prosperous and respected cheer program.
Like so many of the other programs at Snake River High School, cheer is one that is watched by nearly everyone, whether it is to just see what they are up to next, or to just enjoy the things they are doing.
The Snake River Panthers will be seen this week when the football team travels to Kimberly for the first football game of the season and soon thereafter, they will be seen at volleyball games held in the Snake River gymnasium and they will be seen in parades and fundraising activities and of course the all important charity work that they will be doing in the community.
The Panthers are everywhere, doing good things and raising the morale of the community and the student body while they go about their daily duties.