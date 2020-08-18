THOMAS -- Every year, the Snake River Lady Panthers volleyball team seemingly earns its way into the state 3A championships.
Every year, they seem to win the South East Idaho Conference tournament to get to state and this year looks to be more of the same.
A team that can win 14 or 15 matches during the regular season could enter the district tournament winless in conference play or with an unblemished record, it just doesn't seem to matter, they just keep on getting to state with high hopes.
This year will be more of the same, only there seems to be something different about this year's team, that difference is a feeling of trying to prove themselves this year as something special.
It could be that the team has several things they haven't had in the past, starting with uniform height and there is plenty of it this year for coach Shaunee Martin to work with.
“I am so excited about this group of players,” Martin said. “I have height like I have never had before, I have youth with tons of talent, and there is an excitement about the program that has been missing the past couple of years.”
The excitement in the program begins at the top with the coaching staff and runs to the last person on the end of the bench on the "C" team. Each and every person in the program is excited and is striving to make this the year that the team isn't satisfied with just making the state tournament. This team wants and expects to make a deep run at state and possibly bring home a title banner to hang in the Snake River gymnasium.
It is no longer something just to make the state tournament, there has to be some progress made at the state tournament with winning some games and not just enjoying the experience of getting there. It is time for this program to pay some dividends back by picking up a trophy at state.
“Part of the excitement that we feel this year is the drive and determination that is coming in with the freshmen and sophomores,” Martin said. “In the past, it was all seniors who were carrying the program and this year it is the talent in the freshmen and sophomores and that is where you need to build a program for the long term.”
With the strength of the program being in the underclassmen involved, namely the freshmen and sophomores, the key is going to be how to get them over the hump of just being satisfied to make the state tournament.
Part of the problem in the past is the conference that Snake River is part of. With only three teams -- Snake River, American Falls and Marsh Valley -- you only have to be better than two teams in the whole state to get to the state tournament. That has been done year after year and shouldn't be a problem again this year. Let's just tell it like it is, those other two teams haven't been able to build any kind of continuity or have the athletes to carry the torch forward in the volleyball world.
With Snake River, the roots of the program are pretty deep and it is important to continue with the success of the program into the future. The program works hard during the summer to ensure that they are ready for the season to start in August.
One of the stumbling blocks for the Lady Panthers has been the success that Sugar-Salem has had in recent years and the upstart play of South Fremont and Teton as well. The good thing is that when there is success around you, it sometimes spurs you on to bigger and better things and that is the hope for the Lady Panthers this year. They want to beat Sugar-Salem pretty badly and they will get their chance with a home match on Sept. 2 to get that ball rolling in the right direction. The rematch will be just two weeks later when they travel to Sugar City.
If the Lady Panthers can pick up a couple of wins against the Diggers in those two matches, the confidence level of the Snake River crew will be sky high and will bode for a good season.
If they fail, it will at least show the Lady Panthers what they need to get accomplished in order to be a title contender before the season is over.