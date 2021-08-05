No school in eastern Idaho has tradition and history like the Snake River Panthers have. You can start with the 10 state championship football banners hanging in the school’s gymnasium.
That is quite the record to have to live up to and the Panthers have to face that each and every season that they play.
To make things even more stressful, eight of those titles came under the tutelage of coach Tom Harrison, after whom the football field is named. Current coach Jeb Harrison was a member of teams that won the state title and he is trying to get back to the glory days of the ‘90s.
The other two titles were won by coach Jeff Dalley, who left Snake River for Blackfoot and was the heir apparent to the Stan Buck regime and that didn’t pan out either.
The Panthers regularly reach the state playoffs, but as some people would argue, they only have to win the two conference games they have each year to guarantee a spot as conference champions and those two games are against American Falls and Marsh Valley. While that is not a daunting task, year in and year out, you still have to win those games.
The other games on the schedule don’t always matter a lot and there is a tendency to not play with a sense of urgency early in the season. Part of that problem is that the Panthers have gotten away with poor starts and still made the playoffs.
The past five years, the Panthers have had one season where the first four games resulted in a winning record. They have gone 0-4; 4-2; 0-4; 0-3; and 0-4. That is a record of 4-17, and yet they have only missed the playoffs once in that time frame. Overall, they have been 24-24 and made the playoffs four times. That would seem to have to change and change soon.
The Panthers have a returning starting quarterback for 2021 in Cole Gilbert and he will be the starter for the third straight year. That is really good news as he is a big, strong-armed QB who can also run when necessary and that makes him even more valuable. He is also expected to see a lot of time at safety on defense and in a recent jamboree he showed that he can tackle running backs in the open field and cover wide receivers, which will make it all the more important that he stay healthy and lead the Panthers for the entire season.
The Panthers have searched for a top flight running back since Treyton Young graduated a couple of years ago. Young was a two-time all-state running back with blazing speed and it looks like Zach Staley will fill those shoes nicely and add a bit of durability as well. In the recent Jamboree, Staley broke off several runs that showed his speed and durability and that he can also break tackles.
The Panthers also displayed a pair of wide receivers in Danny Ray and Andy Serna who both showed that they can get behind the defense and make a big play. That will be important as it will free up the running game and make the offense less predictable.
Defense is where the Panthers will need to show the most improvement. This past season, they gave up points by the bushelful with 125 points allowed in the first four games. They will not be able to win games with that many points being allowed. The offense, even though it looks to be improved, probably isn’t going to score that many points, especially early in the season with games against Kimberly, West Side, and Blackfoot to open the season.
The biggest offensive output a year ago was 26 points and frankly, the offense has to be better than that.
Defensively, the team cannot give up points in bunches either. Three of their first four games a year ago, the defense gave up 30 or more points and that is just too many for a team that usually hangs their hat on their defense. They need to give up 20 or less if they expect to contend during the season this year.
In their recent Jamboree, the Panthers looked improved on both sides of the ball, the real test will come in the opener against Kimberly, who will be fast and big and talented.
The addition of Jeff Toulouse as defensive coordinator will be a big help to the Panthers. The energetic and active coach on the sidelines gets the most out of his players. He returns to the Panthers after several years with the Blackfoot Broncos and will be a welcome addition to the coaching staff at Snake River.
If everything falls into place for the Panthers, they should be improved this year. They will not be very big, nor will they be very deep, so staying away from injuries will be very important.
They will also have a number of players who will be playing on both sides of the ball and getting those players rest will be a concern during the season.
The season will kick off as it has the past three seasons, with a game against Kimberly. That stretch of games has produced a 1-2 record, but Kimberly returns most of the players from the team that not only beat the Panthers in the opener in Kimberly, but also beat them in the playoffs, sending the Panthers home for the winter.
This game is very important for the Panthers who need to get the season started in a winning fashion.
The second game will be two-time defending champion West Side from the 2A ranks who beat the Panthers rather handily a year ago by the score of 34-0 and again, a very good team that the Panthers really need to beat before they face Blackfoot in Blackfoot in game number three.
The season for the Panthers really will boil down to a good start and if they want to make any noise this season they almost have to start the year off 2-1 or it could be a rough go for the team yet again.
2021 SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Friday, August 27, 2021 Kimberly HOME 7 pm
Friday, September 3, 2021 West Side HOME 7 pm
Friday, September 10, 2021 Blackfoot AWAY 7 pm
Friday, September 24, 2021 South Fremont AWAY 7 pm
Friday, October 1, 2021 Teton AWAY 7 pm
Friday, October 8, 2021 Marsh Valley AWAY 7 pm
Friday, October 15, 2021 American Falls HOME 7 pm
Friday, October 22, 2021 Preston HOME 7 pm