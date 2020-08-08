In 2016, the Shelley Lady Russets, behind record setting runner Paytin Drollinger, won their third straight girls’ state cross country title. Drollinger didn’t do it by herself, she had plenty of help from Brinn Crandall and Karlie Callahan.
That was also the last year that Shelley competed in the 3A classification, which separated schools by enrollment figures.
All three of those top runners have now graduated and it is a new era of running for Shelley as they are now members of the 4A classification and are competing against schools that are larger and have bigger enrollments to draw from and get their athletes. Anytime you have diluted pools of students to try and find your athletes, you will struggle to be competitive because the top athletes will be spread out among the different sports that the school fields.
Gone also is the architect of those championships as coach Ryan Campbell has moved his expertise to South Fremont and is now coaching a different school and different talent pool.
New coach Jaimie Hanson, who assisted Campbell, is left with the smaller talent pool and the task of rebuilding the program to be competitive against the likes of Skyline, Hillcrest, and Blackfoot, all established and strong programs in the 4A classification.
One bright spot is that the power team of the 4A schools in the High Country Conference, Idaho Falls, will be moving on to the 5A classification this fall, so Shelley won’t have quite as much competition as they have been facing in recent years. That won’t make it all that much easier, but it is a start.
One bright spot for the Lady Russets in 2020 is that senior Clara Benson, who finished 15th at the district meet a year ago, will return. Another is that 10 of the runners who finished ahead of her have either graduated or have moved on to the 5A classification, which sets things up pretty well for Shelley as they eye the 2021 campaign.
There will also be some help coming Benson’s way as the Lady Russets will have senior Jessica Williams, sophomore Katelyn Benson, and sophomore Lucy Christensen returning to help out.
That only leaves one spot to fill in the top five scoring runners to fill out the lineup and then some additional runners to provide some depth in case of injury.
Not such a daunting task for the Shelley runners and they will only have to contend with the likes of Skyline who will most likely be the team to beat this fall with top runner Sariah Harrison, the defending champion of the district, as the harrier to beat this year.
Skyline finished second in the district a year ago, but are losing their second and third best runners to graduation, so the door just opened a little bit more for the Russets.
Shelley did finish third in the conference, so by defection of Idaho Falls moving up, they are suddenly the second best team in the district and with the top two runners from Blackfoot either graduating or transferring, the task suddenly is getting easier and easier and just some decent improvement from the girls gets them right back into the picture for a district title.
In this rugged sport, where some of the courses are rather demanding, that is a mountain to overcome at times, but you must take every little advantage that you can grab when you can grab them.
This year could well be a “youth movement” among the girls in the 4A High Country Conference, as all of the supposed contenders will be relying on young runners to fill in gaps and provide the top times to get them over the top.
Skyline will be the favorite, but Shelley and Blackfoot both appear to have talent in the underclassmen to fill in the holes left by graduation.
Hillcrest appears to have too much to do and as for Bonneville, the Bees usually send all of their good athletes to volleyball where they have a rich tradition.
It should be an interesting fall for the Shelley Lady Russets, who will begin the season in the Madison Dash as is usual for the program.