For years, the Shelley Russets were always one of the teams to beat in both track and field and in cross country. That was when Shelley was in the 3A classification and were regularly one of the teams mentioned whenever the talk of district or state champions was the topic of discussion.
It has been a difficult transition for Shelley over the past several years, but the signs of success in the transition are beginning to show themselves.
The Russets lose a pair of graduating seniors from last year’s team that finished third in the District 6 cross country meet as both Ben Vernon and Zac Gillett will be gone.
After those two runners, however, the Russets return a host of young harriers and they show promise.
With a host of these young runners, and only one of them will be a senior this year, the Russets will have the opportunity to build some confidence and make a push to crack the top two places at district this year.
Blackfoot will be the team to beat this year, returning all five of their top runners, who captured district a year ago by scoring only 18 points, one placing away from a perfect score of 15. Skyline was second a year ago, but they will lose two of their top three runners via graduation, so the opportunity for Shelley will be there if the youngsters improve at all and can step things up and stay away from injuries.
Leading the way for the Russets this year will be juniors-to-be Isaac Vernon and Mike Hansen, both of whom have indicated that they have the ability to break the 19 minute mark for the 5K distance of varsity cross country. The question will be whether they can get one or two of the other runners to join them in that improvement or not.
Senior-to-be Roy Meek and sophomore-to-be Bowen Maynard appear to be the likely candidates, but there has been very little talk out of the Shelley camp as to how much running was done in their summer program.
If coaches Maddie Cannon, Jamie Hanson, and Jeremy Ivins recognize the talent that is there, and there is no reason not to, then the sky is the limit for how good this year’s team may be. They probably won’t beat Blackfoot, but they definitely could finish second and edge ahead of Skyline, who has a pretty strong tradition in track and cross country themselves.
The smart money is that Shelley will show additional improvement this year and will make the next jump back to where they used to be in cross country, but it will have to start with the youngsters and they will have to make that effort, even if it is on their own.
With a host of young talent, the biggest danger will be injuries and whether the coaching staff can get the kids to buy into the movement to make a run at Blackfoot and Skyline or just be satisfied with another third place finish at district and missing another state cross country meet. I am banking on the Russets to make the right moves and improve into the top couple of spots.
2021 SHELLEY HIGH SCHOOL BOYS CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Saturday, September 4 Cardinal Classic Soda Springs
Fridat, September 10 Tiger/Grizz Invitational Idaho Falls
Thursday, September 16 Blake Stephens Invitational Pocatello
Friday, September 24 Bob Firman Invitational 2021 Eagle Island
Thursday, September 30 Snake River Invitational Blackfoot
Saturday, October 2 Lockhart Ranch Invitational Jackson, WY
Thursday, October 7 Bob Conley Invitational Pocatello
Wednesday, October 13 WJ invite West Jefferson
Wednesday, October 20 4A District 6 XC Championships Idaho Falls