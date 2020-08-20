SHELLEY -- A lot of eyebrows were raised a year ago when news that state champion coach Dave Cousins stepped down from the helm of the Shelley Lady Russets volleyball program.
There had been some questions raised along the way, but the Lady Russets had still racked up the wins and were always in the hunt when district and state tournaments rolled around.
The program was nearly always right there when the trophies and medals were handed out.
That isn't to say that the transition from 3A powerhouse to 4A High Country Conference contender wasn't a difficult one. After all, you had to face perennial 4A title contenders Bonneville and Idaho Falls to deal with on a day in and day out basis.
In stepped Savannah Leckington and with her assuming the mantle of the program, she brought with her a breath of fresh air.
There was renewed energy and excitement within the program and although star player Paige Weimer became a defection from the court midway through the season, the Lady Russets kept getting better as the season went along and by the time the district tournament rolled around, the Lady Russets were a threat to the top echelon of teams. They were talented and they were ready to pounce if given a chance to upset one of the favorites.
They may have only won a pair of games in the High Country regular season, both against Hillcrest, but the Russets won four straight games in district play, earning them a couple of postseason opportunities and although they may not have won those contests, they have set themselves up for this season.
There will be no chance that the Russets will sneak up on opponents this year, the secret is out, but a strong summer program with multiple camps and the exposure of more minutes on the court and off the court opportunities as well should have the Russets ready for a run at a High Country Conference title.
Those may be strong expectations for second-year coach Leckington, but just look at the job she has done in a very short amount of time.
Experience is never easy to obtain, but the Russets have done it and offseason preparations will have the Lady Russets ready to go when their season opens Aug. 27.
With a strong returning nucleus of a team that also gained a ton of experience from their youth movement a year ago and the fact that the Russets did not lose much to graduation or transfers, it could be expected that the Russets could be counted among the favorites for this year's conference title.
How that will play out will have a lot to do with the way this team is molded together by Leckington and her staff, which if last year is any indication, will be exactly what will most likely transpire.
Leckington installed a very aggressive offense and strong front line defense with speed on the back line and that format worked very well for the Russets.
They found themselves in every match, especially down the stretch, and the confidence gained in the later stages of the regular season only made them more dangerous in the district tournament a year ago and more should be expected from the team this season.
Whether the Lady Russets will turn the corner and suddenly become "that" team this year is yet to be seen, but the expectations will be high from the fans of the program and the other teams in the conference will not make the mistake of overlooking this team this season.
Idaho Falls has moved on to the 5A classification and it is unlikely that Skyline will duplicate last year as they have always been an up and down program. Bonneville returns from its 19-1 regular season and will most likely be the team to beat again this year. People will be ready for the Russets this season, but if we learned anything from a year ago, the Russets will be up for the challenge and have the look of a team that could be a challenger.
Early season games and a road-heavy schedule will test the Lady Russets early on, but they will be ready and well prepared by coach Leckington.