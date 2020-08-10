In 2016 and 2015, the Shelley Russets boys' cross country team had just posted back-to-back second place finishes at the Idaho state cross country championships.
Those two seasons came on the heels of back-to-back state championships.
That is four straight years of excellence that people are constantly reminded of and everyone likes to win, especially in Shelley, where winning is a tradition that has put 50 state championship banners up in the gymnasium. There are banners for everything from cross country to volleyball to basketball to football to track and field.
Winning is important to the folks in Shelley, that is for sure.
What has changed since that last top finish at Shelley High School? First of all, the move from 3A to 4A has taken a big hit on the success of the programs that are so important to the residents of Shelley.
There have been coaching changes in a lot of the major sports as well, but that isn't what has caused the drop off in winning, it has been the lack of athletes and the big change in number of students available to play the various sports.
The sheer difference in the number of students available to participate in the various sports jumps tremendously when a school moves from 3A to 4A, just as it does when a school moves from 4A to 5A as Idaho Falls High School will learn this year. It really is as simple as a numbers game.
Sure, you will say, Shelley was still competitive with 4A schools when they were 3A, but the difference is playing them once and playing a whole schedule of games is a huge move up and with it comes fatigue, injuries, and just not being able to match up with the individuals on the other side.
A classic example would be Nampa High School, who floundered for years in the 5A rankings, but once they were allowed to play a 4A schedule, with 5A enrollment, they were instantly contenders in a whole host of sports.
Given time, Shelley will build toward a new competitiveness with the 4A classification.
For now, the Russets need to maximize what they have and losing their best distance runner in Jonathan Frew from last year's team will not help them much. Frew was good enough that he signed a letter of intent before the season was completed and he was the standout on the team which finished in the fourth spot in the High Country Conference just a year ago. Unfortunately, some of the teams ahead of them in the standings will be stronger this year. Idaho Falls will be gone, but Blackfoot and Skyline both have talented teams of young runners returning for this year, which will make things tougher for head coach Jaimy Hanson to put together runners capable of being competitive.
In addition to losing Frew to graduation, the team also loses Gant Stewart to graduation and that leaves the top returning runner in Isaac Vernon, who just completed his freshman year at the varsity level.
Now Vernon is a talent, there is no doubt of that, but will he be able to carry the hopes of the team and rally enough runners around him to make this season a difference, or will it take another year or so to get back to the top of the heap?
Senior Benton Winward should provide some help as will sophomores-to-be Carter Osterman and Cordell Winward, but those runners were only number 76 and 77 in the district a year ago and that is asking them to improve their times by nearly three minutes in order to crack the expected top 10 in the district. That is a lot to ask of runners who missed most of the spring with track and field being canceled.
That also is a lot to ask of coach Hanson to get that kind of production out of her group of harriers.
It is probably a better thing to look at 2021 as being the year that Shelley can return to the top of the heap as far as cross country is concerned.
The season will start out innocently enough as the team will likely take part in the Madison Dash followed by the Cardinal Classic and Tiger/Grizz like so many of the local teams do. Those meets will give everyone a sense of what to expect for the season as the runners get into shape and show how much improvement has taken place.