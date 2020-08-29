SHELLEY -- There is no doubt that the Shelley High School cheer squad is one of the more decorated programs in the state of Idaho. Part of that is the fact that part of the program is the Shelley Reds Dance Team and the always popular King Russet mascot.
The mascot can be seen at parades, the annual Spud Day activities and at every sporting event, assembly and activity that takes place at Shelley High School.
The mascot, whoever it may be inside of that lovable costume, generates a great deal of excitement from the young set in attendance and the kids follow the mascot around the gymnasium in the winter and around the football field in the fall. The mascot is a big part of what the Shelley Russets cheer squad does at each performance.
The ability to incorporate the mascot into the routines and activities is just part of what Shelley cheer does and it works for them in ways that it sometimes doesn't work for other schools. It is part of their identity.
The banners hanging in the gymnasium are symbolic of what the cheer and dance teams have meant to Shelley High School over the years.
The school is already known for its athletic prowess and the 50 or so banners of state championships indicate that, but there are a fair share of banners that are devoted to cheer and dance as well. With the popularity of the team mascot, maybe there should be more banners that mark the inclusion of an important part of the team as well.
The Shelley Reds, the dance team counterpart to the cheer squad are one of the most anticipated and appreciated teams in the area and when they are announced as performing at halftime of a basketball game, the crowd is readily accepting of the performance that is about to begin. The well rehearsed and talented squad of dance is always a big part of the show and game and sometimes can even overshadow the athletic performance on the floor.
The cheer squad does its part as well, practicing early in the mornings and all summer long as they build their routines, juggle their school work and participate in fundraising and doing all sorts of events at which they participate, they have also built a great relationship with the youngsters of the community and they conduct many cheer clinics specifically for the younger set and even have organized cheer exhibitions for those who participate in their junior cheer camps so they get to receive some of the accolades from parents and the like when they show up.
It can be said that it is a good time for all, and an especially good day to be a Russet, one of the favorite mantras of the high school and the Shelley school board as well.
With the strong following the Shelley cheer squad has and the way the members have performed over the years, it is no wonder that a good portion of the school's trophy case has been devoted to the trophies and other awards that the Russets cheer squad has earned over the years. The sheer number of awards and the dedication to the program is a testament to the popularity and commitment of the members of the program.
When you have the commitment of the students and their advisors, great things can happen and Shelley is a prime example of what can happen.
Beginning in the spring, like most schools do, tryouts are the first thing that must take place and then come the grueling workouts to ensure that everyone is physically ready and able to do the routines and stunts.
Shelley is known for its high pyramids and flawless performances and they keep the student section of the grandstand fully involved in every game, whether it is inside or outside and you can see the squad at any number of events throughout the community.
The Shelley Russets cheer squad is definitely a glowing example of what a program should be like and the school administration and students wouldn't have it any other way.