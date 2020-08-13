The Shelley Russets boys’ soccer team has been undergoing a change, not only in their style of play, but also in the attitude and atmosphere they bring to the game on a daily basis.
This all started when longtime head coach Wes Stumbo stepped down several years ago and new head coach Octavio Vega took over.
The team has a new outlook on the game and while it may not have resulted in a conference championship or advancement to the state tournament, they have raised awareness from the members of the High Country Conference.
The attitude is one that announces the arrival of the Russets to the conference and lets others know they are there and you’d better watch out for them, and to a certain degree they have backed up the attitude with their play.
A year ago, the Russets finished fourth in the High Country Conference, ahead of Skyline and Bonneville, just behind perennial conference contender Blackfoot and with the departure of Idaho Falls to the 5A ranks, figure to move up a spot in the standings this fall.
That is, unless the rest of the conference adapts to the Russets’ new style of panache and physical and verbal play. To say that the Russets have become a bit brash might be overstating the obvious, but they are not afraid of attempting to intimidate their opponent with the taunts and vociferous way they take on the game.
If nothing else, it has brought attention to the program and now people are noticing they have arrived and are ready to play.
When the Russets are in town to play, everyone knows they are there and it is up to their opponent to make the adjustments so they are ready to play and handle the Russets, no matter what they bring to the game.
One game in particular that stands out from a year ago was the game with Blackfoot, which the Russets won 2-1. The rematch went the way of the Broncos 4-0 and you can bet that Blackfoot will remember what happened in that first game and of course a rivalry has been born, even if that wasn’t the intent. The Broncos have a long memory and they will not let that first game of a year ago happen again, so it may also be the case for the other members of the conference.
Whether that scenario plays out or not remains to be seen, but the Russets have announced their arrival and it is now up to them to back things up.
A year ago, the Russets had some talent and they used it to their advantage with a quick hitting offense and a stout defense.
You can expect the same type of play again this season as that is the style of play that Vega employs as a coach. He does not want his team to back down against another team and from all indication, they follow his lead.
The Russets will go as far as their defense will allow them to go and they will need to take the next step if they want to move up the ranks of the High Country Conference and take the next step toward a potential conference title and a trip to the state championships later in the fall.
The talent is there, the coaching is there, but they may have woken up a sleeping lion in the rest of the conference with their style of play a year ago.
The schedule will probably tell the rest of the story with early games against Thunder Ridge, Madison, and Skyline and we will know the plot and ending sequence fairly early in the season. A year ago, they did not handle the early part of their season very well and if that is the case this year, it may be more than the Russets will be able to overcome.
The key games on the season will be the games against Blackfoot, who I guarantee learned their lesson when they overlooked the Russets in their first game a year ago. That won’t happen this year, you can bet on it, as the Broncos have already circled the games with Shelley on their calendar. It is very unlikely that the Broncos will split with the Russets this year and that could make or break the year for Shelley.