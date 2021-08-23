Soccer is one area that Shelley has really struggled to find their niche in the 4A classification.
Since the move up several years ago, there has been a sizeable turnover in players and now a coaching change to Chris Crandall, who seems to have a better grasp of the situation and the team showed marked improvement over a year ago.
They didn’t lose a lot to graduation which means that they are moving players in the right direction and it is only a matter of time before they become more competitive if for no other reason than they will be playing smarter and better soccer or else they are just better than the other teams in the High Country Conference.
It is unlikely that they will reach the status of Hillcrest or Blackfoot this year and with Idaho Falls likely to move back down to 4A it could still be an uphill battle, but for at least a year, they appeared to be making positive strides forward.
Scheduling is always a problem when you are in the 4A High Country Conference because there is always a tendency to schedule a heavy number of 5A members of the conference into the 4A side of the members and that presents problems since when you have more students, you simply will have more athletes in each of the sports and it makes it hard to complete. Some of the schools, like Hillcrest and Blackfoot have been successful at doing so. Others, Shelley among them, have not. Recent years have seen the administration of Shelley working on a more equitable schedule for all of their sports and that seems to be helping as well.
This year’s schedule has Idaho Falls on it twice, so that is a huge improvement when there are four other 5A schools in the High Country Conference, and it is likely that Idaho Falls will fall back to the 4A side of things in a year.
With schools like Burley, Minico, and Pocatello taking the place of Madison, Rigby and Thunder Ridge it makes the playing of games much easier and less likely to rack up injuries, which always hurts these teams when they play.
How much improvement the Russets can make this year will likely be known fairly early in the season as they play Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Minico in their first three games. If they can come out of there with a 3-0 or 2-1 record, they may be on their way to some success this season. If not, then it could just be more of the same.
2021 Shelley High School Russets Boys’ Soccer Schedule
Saturday, August 21 Idaho Falls HOME 11 am
Tuesday, August 24 Pocatello AWAY 4:30 pm
Thursday, August 26 Minico AWAY 4:30 pm
Tuesday, August 31 Skyline HOME 4:30 pm
Thursday, September 2 Minico HOME 4:30 pm
Tuesday, September 7 Pocatello HOME 4:30 pm
Thursday, September 9 Bonneville AWAY 4:30 pm
Monday, September 13 Blackfoot HOME 4:30 pm
Wednesday, September 15 Hillcrest AWAY 4:30 pm
Monday, September 20 Skyine AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, September 22 Idaho Falls AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, September 25 Burley HOME 4:00 pm
Monday, September 27 Bonnevilley HOME 4:00 pm
Wednesday, September 29 Hillcrest HOME 4:00 pm
Saturday, October 2 Burley AWAY 11:00 am
Tuesday, October 5 Blackfoot AWAY 4;00 pm