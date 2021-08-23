In 2017, before the big move to the 4A classification, Shelley was one of the teams who ruled girls’ soccer. Under the guidance of Jim Gregory, the Lady Russets put together a pair of back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and advanced to the state soccer championships.
That was then and this is now.
In 2017, the Lady Russets faced off against CDA Charter for the 3A state championship falling 1-0 to the school which hasn’t lost a state title since then.
The following year, the Lady Russets had to face life as a 4A school and just now, they are beginning to show that they belong with the 4A schools of the world.
The Lady Russets have an aggressive schedule, which begins with a match in Idaho Falls against a 5A school, the first of only two games against an upper classification school, which should help their chances this season.
Coming off a year in which the Lady Russets won three games, two against Hillcrest and one against Blackfoot, they are looking for more and better.
On paper, they figure to finish second in the High Country Conference and with a little luck, they will have a decent record to go with it, which means if they can do well in the district tournament, they have a chance to get back to the state tournament, only this time it will be as a 4A school.
That is very important for the Lady Russets as it means they have finally made the transition from 3A to 4A.
Coach Jim Gregory is a very cerebral coach and never panics as he studies each and every opponent, searching out weaknesses and bringing in top line coaching assistance to help his proteges with the progress they need to advance as athletes and, in particular, soccer players.
The Lady Russets were very young a year ago and they will have more experience in the trenches this year and more maturity on the field this year, so the transformation to a state tournament caliber team is almost complete. It rests on the shoulders of the players now.
The Lady Russets will need to get a good start to the season, and win or lose against Idaho Falls, it will begin in the early going of the schedule.
They will face Minico, Skyline, Minico and Pocatello in their first five games and they will need to win at least three of those four to let everyone know that they are here this year and mean business.
If they can do that, then the other schools in the High Country Conference will take notice and they will know that Shelley is here to stay and will be a force to reckon with in 2021.
Following is the 2021 girls’ soccer schedule for Shelley High School.
Friday, August 20 Idaho Falls AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, August 26 Minico HOME 4:30 pm
Tuesday, August 31 Skyline AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, September 2 Minico AWAY 4:30 pm
Tuesday, September 7 Pocatello AWAY 4:30 pm
Thursday, September 9 Bonneville HOME 4:30 pm
Monday, September 13 Blackfoot AWAY 4:30 pm
Wednesday, September 15 Hillcrest HOME 4:30 pm
Saturday, September 18 Pocatello HOME 11:00 am
Monday, September 20 Skyline HOME 4:00 pm
Thursday, September 23 Idaho Falls HOME 4:00 pm
Saturday, September 25 Burley AWAY 11:00 am
Monday, September 27 Bonneville AWAY 4:00 pm
Wednesday, September 29 Hillcrest AWAY 4:00 pm
Saturday, October 2 Burley HOME 11:00 am
Tuesday, October 5 Blackfoot HOME 4:00 pm