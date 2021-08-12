This is a fledgling team and to date has only had a few runners compete. Coach Sarah Baldwin is working diligently to build a team, but things sometimes work slowly and positive progress is better than no progress at all.

At last year’s district meet, there were three runners who represented Sho-Ban: senior Ethan Plentywounds, junior Alonzo Sonnip, and freshman Dante Billsie.

That means there are two runners that can return and coach Baldwin only needs to recruit three more and she can field a full team of five.

Once that happens, anything can happen, especially in cross country.

Following is the schedule that Sho-Ban has published for their cross country program for this season, but you should expect some changes as things shift in this ever-changing world of athletics.

2021 Sho-Ban High School Cross Country Schedule

Wednesday, August 25 District 5 Preview 1a/2a only Caribou Highlands

Saturday, September 4 Cardinal Classic Soda Springs

Friday, September 10 Tiger/Grizz XC Invitational Idaho Falls

Thursday, September 16 Rigby Invite Rigby

Thursday, September 30 Snake River Invitational Blackfoot

Wednesday, October 6 Homecoming Hoka @GHS Grace

Thursday, October 7 Bob Conley Invitational Pocatello

Wednesday, October 13 Firth Cross Country Invitational Firth

Wednesday, October 20 District 5 Championships 1a/2a Caribou Highlands

