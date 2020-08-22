BLACKFOOT — To say that there is a lot of excitement and energy surrounding Blackfoot football might be an understatement of huge proportions.
This will be the first year of a new era, as longtime Blackfoot football coach Stan Buck has retired, leaving behind four state 4A football titles and numerous all-state players and players of the year during his years at the helm of the program.
In comes Jarrod Ackley, an Idaho native who has been plying his trade in Florida and Texas and is returning to Idaho to take over one of the most prestigious programs in the state.
The cupboard was not left bare for Ackley, as he has an all-state running back in Teegan Thomas returning along with several key defensive players including a two-year starter in Stryker Wood.
There are some places he will have to rebuild and re-tool a bit, including the departure by graduation of starting and first team all-conference quarterback Craig Young and a first team all-stater on both sides of the ball in Reece Robinson. Those will be big shoes to fill, but from all indications, Ackley has things under control and the excitement coming out of the program is at an all-time high as far as the players are concerned.
“Practices have been so intense,” Thomas said. “We are learning a lot about the game of football and are all very excited about the season ahead.”
While Ackley has been assessing the talent returning, there is a rich tradition in Blackfoot that lends to the confident attitude players and coaches alike have been exhibiting.
The players spent a great deal of time in the weight rooms this spring and summer and the team has been working out to improve speed and strength in all areas of the team. With the workouts being designed for each individual, things have been looking good all spring and summer.
Whenever there is a changing of the guard, especially at the top of a highly regarded program, there is a lot of speculation as to what you might see when the team actually takes the field to play the first game of the season.
In this case, the team looks stronger, but also sleeker and faster.
Ackley prefers the spread offense or at least his version of the spread offense and he has players learning the ins and outs of what his expectations are. Every play has a purpose and often leads to several plays that can develop off of a single play. The design is that the players know how the offense works and they understand why they are doing specific things during the running of each play, with the next play already in the minds of the coaches.
The second thing that will strike the fans in attendance will be the speed of the game under Ackley’s direction. There will definitely be a faster game on the field. Plays will be run crisply and the offense will be moving quickly from play to play.
The intent is to get plays run quickly and before the defense can set up, which means that either several plays will be called and run as quickly as possible, or the plays will be sent in via signals from the sideline and the team will have a no-huddle look at times to keep the defense from being able to set up to stop the offense from doing what they want.
It is almost like the offense will be running on high octane gasoline or at least with an adrenaline rush from the very start. That will give the Broncos an edge offensively from the very beginning of the season.
The schedule is favorable for the Broncos, although they have not ducked any of the 5A schools that are in the High Country Conference. They did add an exhibition game and travel to Minico, a playoff team from a year ago for Saturday. The game action begins for real with the first regular season game on Aug. 28, on the road at Thunder Ridge.
The Broncos have settled on Jace Grimmett at quarterback to replace the graduated Young and he has several starts already under his belt from a year ago and should move into the lineup with relative ease. The defense substituted liberally a year ago and there will be plenty of players who gained valuable experience a year ago.
The rest of the High Country Conference will be playing catch-up to the Broncos from the looks of things, but you can circle the game with Skyline as the one that could be for the conference title, at least that is the way it looks on paper at this early stage of the game.
Everyone will anticipate the opening of the season and the chance to welcome coach Ackley to Blackfoot and to see exactly what this year’s version of the Broncos will look like.
Chances are that things may come down to the defense and how well it adapts to Ackley’s playbook. Knowing Blackfoot and the Broncos’ tradition, this team will not want to start Ackley’s tenure at the helm of the football program badly, so look for the Broncos to be one of the top teams in the state, built on speed and conditioning and a new look spread offense.