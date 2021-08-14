Following a year in which the Blackfoot Lady Broncos finished third behind Skyline and Bonneville in the District 6, 4A cross country meet, one would think there might be some shouts of joy.
This is especially true when you look at the Lady Broncos’ top finishers and realize that of the top five runners in the program, all will be returning for 2021. Only senior Sydney Crumley will be lost to graduation, and the top finisher for the team, Emily DeSpain, was only a freshman.
That leaves a lot of returning letter earners for the team. That is all good news, but with it comes a little bit of a realization in that Skyline will return seven of their top 10 runners, and Bonneville returns their top six runners, including the first and third place finishers at district who were only a sophomore and a freshman.
There is a lot of talent left in the High Country Conference/District 6 competition, so the Lady Broncos will need to really step up their game to make enough improvement to crack the top two at the district meet come the end of October. That isn’t to say that they can’t do it, but the first step to goal setting is recognizing what job is at hand and how do you attack it with any hope of accomplishing that goal.
Three of the top runners for Blackfoot are incoming sophomores who just finished their freshman year of running with the varsity teams around eastern Idaho. They learned a lot and now we will see how their summer running program has helped them out.
Head coach Jason Lish will have been active in addressing the whole program and knowing what these harriers will need to do in order to make significant improvement in their times in order to be a bit more competitive.
Emily DeSpain, Olga Andrade and Maddy Larsen are going to anchor this program for at least the next three years, but this year may be the one that stands out as they have to make some big strides in order to get closer to what Skyline and Bonneville will be able to do. They have youth on their side, which is very important, but the next year to 18 months is where the biggest part of that improvement is likely to take place.
Sophomores Whitney Christiansen and Jamie Johnson may be instrumental in the development of the team as well as they will not want to be left behind what seems to be a stellar group of runners from the class of 2024 as they blaze their trail to the medals podium.
That isn’t to say that the two seniors on the squad for this fall, Sarah DeSpain and Kanniya Jorgensen, won’t have a lot to say about this year’s success, because they will.
The bottom line is that the top runners in District 6 all return, and they are all capable of running the 5K in a time between 18:54.1 and 20:58.8 and the fastest Blackfoot runner isn’t that fast, at least not as of last fall. That is still a reduction in time of greater than 2 minutes for the cross country course and that is a big drop for one girl and the Lady Broncos need that kind of improvement from their top six or seven to truly be competitive.
From this corner, it would seem that Bonneville, with its youth, and Skyline with its experience still hold an edge over the Lady Broncos, but the talent is there for Blackfoot, the only questions remaining are the desire and dedication that will need to be shown before any trophies and medals will be handed out this fall when the serious running takes place in October and the state championship is on the line.
Following is the tentative schedule for the Lady Broncos of Blackfoot as they head into the 2021 cross country season beginning on Aug. 26.
Thursday, August 26 Bronco Classic Blackfoot
Saturday, September 4 Cardinal Classic Soda Springs
Friday, September 10 Tiger/Grizz Invitational Idaho Falls
Friday, September 17 Canyon Ridge Classic Twin Falls
Saturday, September 18 Challis Mile High Classic Challis
Friday, September 24 Bob Firman 2021 Eagle Island
Thursday, September 30 Snake River Invitational Blackfoot
Friday, October 8 2021 Burley Invitational Burley
Wednesday, October 13 Firth Invitational Firth
Wednesday, October 20 4A District 6 Meet Idaho Falls
Saturday, October 30 Idaho State Meet Eagle Island