ABERDEEN -- As with most schools, the cheer squad at Aberdeen is a vital and integral part of the Athletics and Activities part of the curriculum.
The school may not be as flashy as programs being offered at other schools, but they are not any less important as they are visible at all of the athletic events, spreading morale and good feelings and encouragement to the athletes competing on the field and the court. They are an important part of the programs and their success.
As any athlete can tell you, the cheer squads can be instrumental to the teams and they can be heard on the field, despite what coaches may tell you about eliminating the noise and background noise that surround all of those activities.
An important part of the Aberdeen Tigers and what they try and do on the sidelines and during their routines at an event is the mascot and the Tigers have always incorporated their mascot into the stunts and routines.
As with some of the smaller 2A schools and the 1A schools, it is sometimes difficult to field full cheer squads and it is not always possible to participate in all of the competitions that the cheer and spirit squads may attend.
The visible attributes of the program are nonetheless important and they do make appearances in various activities and events that take place in the Aberdeen area.
Of course they are always present at football and basketball and volleyball and wrestling events, and they are present at parades and other events at the school for events and assemblies and perform their routines and stunts and they always make good use of their mascot.
The mascot is also extremely valuable when young fans are present as they present a very solid intermediary to the youngsters who will venture forth to have a picture taken or to shake hands or just to get a hug from the mascot, who is usually a soft and fluffy costume that the younger generation can relate to.
It makes for a better transition between fan and a figure that is held in high esteem to the younger set.
It is all a very important part of the puzzle that transcends between the fan in the stands and the cheer squad on the sidelines and helps to close the gap of distance between the two. It is so important to bridge the gap between fan and athlete and the cheer squad helps in that process.
Like all of the schools in the area, the cheer squad selection process begins very early the previous school year, as they begin the try-out process in April or May and then begins the hard part of the work that builds the squad and develops the the camaraderie between the team members, something that is totally necessary to perform the stunts and routines that are used during the events where the squad performs.
Without the hard work all summer long, the squad would never be ready for the fall sporting events where they are expected to perform. Without the hard work, there wouldn't be a squad on the sidelines to cheer on the football team and keep the fans in the stands involved during the football game at hand. Each minute of practice is vital and necessary to bring out the best of the squad and to eliminate the injuries that sometimes follow the technical and diverse stunts and routines that are regularly used during those events.
The practice routines are carried out all through the school year and into the next spring when the competitions begin and take center stage.
The Aberdeen cheer squad is much the same as all of the other schools in that they are dedicated and committed and work hard on their studies and keep their grades up and that is the most special part of the programs.
They all teach the student athletes the values and important things in life and that is what is most important in our young people in their process to becoming an adult and productive citizen.