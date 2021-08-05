The year 2020 will go down as a year that was affected by the pandemic like no other year or pandemic has affected sports, especially high school sports with games canceled or suspended or postponed and schedules disrupted like no other year in history.
That year is now behind us and all sports fans, especially football fans, are looking forward to a fresh new beginning and for most high school teams in eastern Idaho, Aberdeen included, that new beginning begins in just a few short weeks from now.
The first game will be upon us before we know it and for the Tigers, it will be the traditional opening game against American Falls, a game that has gone the Tigers’ way more often than not.
Aberdeen traditionally does not sidestep any opponent and you will find the likes of West Side, a conference foe and defending state champion, and Declo, a two-time state champion in recent years, among the list of opponents. North Fremont, several times the Nuclear Conference champion in recent years, is also on the schedule, so the Tigers will play tough to say the least.
“We have some talent and one of our biggest concerns coming in was our offensive and defensive lines,” coach Jeff Duffin said. “We addressed those concerns and we are very happy with the effort and progress that our kids have made. We are happy with the work that has been put in and where we are as we enter our fall practices next week.”
Leading the way for the Tigers and one of the linemen who has been counted upon to be a force will be Cale Adamson who played on both lines a year ago. Adamson continues to grow and entering this year is about 6’3” tall and pushed about 205 pounds and will definitely be a force this season. He will most likely be moved from the line to a linebacker position and from the line on offense to tight end, mainly to utilize his speed.
“Adamson is going to help us a lot this year,” Duffin said. “We need to use his speed and he will surely give defenses something to think about when he lines up at tight end. He is big and fast and will be very physical wherever he plays and we want to use that athleticism when we can.”
Having a big, fast tight end isn’t much help to the offense if you don’t have a quarterback who can get the ball into his hands, and the Tigers will have a pair of athletes who will both be used at quarterback this season. Both played considerable time a year ago and both have the skills to help the team in different ways.
“We like Brody Beck and Justus Bright a lot and both will bring different things to our offense,” Duffin said. “Beck is more of a powerful runner and Bright probably the better passer and we want both of them on the field as much as possible at the same times, just because it will make the defenses play more honestly against us.”
Beck can also be a powerful running back so you will likely see him line up in the backfield as a runner, but you may also see him take snaps from center and have Bright slotted with the idea of getting the ball into his hands in the open field where he can use his considerable talents as well.
“We have to be able to use both of these guys if we want to move the ball up and down the field and score and we will do whatever it takes to get them on the field at the same time,” Duffin said. “If that means using Beck to do the tough running between the tackles and Bright on the corners to get the open spaces into play, then that is what we will do. Using them both at the same time makes us better offensively and that is what we need to be in order to be successful.”
The Tigers seem to have a plan and have been working hard this summer to get things all put together. If the offensive and defensive lines come together as they have looked so far this summer, then most of the questions coming into the season will be answered. If not, then it may turn out to be a long, difficult season ahead.
“We are comfortable with the way that our team is coming together as we get ready for the fall practices next week,” Duffin said. “We will need to stay away from a lot of injuries, but we have improved our depth and feel that we have at least players two deep at most of our positions. We have also gotten the junior varsity working hard and there will be a lot of kids that we can move up if need be because of injuries.”
All of that being said, 2A football is always concerned with injuries as when a starter goes down, especially one who is playing on both sides of the football, it is a cause for concern.
2A athletics is always dependent on athletes who can play multiple positions and multiple sports in order to be successful. If one or more of those top line athletes goes down because of injury, it can affect not just one position or one sport, but it could affect multiple sports along the was as well. It is a concern for all coaches in the 2A ranks.
One thing for sure is that the Tigers will show up and they will play hard and their success will likely be due to the health of the players during the course of the season and you can count on the coaching staff to use all of the players available to help prevent the fatigue that often leads to injuries.
“We are looking forward to having a good season and competing at a high level,” Duffin said. “We always pride ourselves on showing up and playing well and doing what it takes to win.”
The other thing that the Tigers always seem to have is speed and while they may not rival the speed that a team like Firth may show, the speed these athletes have evidenced by the success they have shown in track and field makes you wonder just how much the speed will be utilized to produce points in football for the this team.
Knowing Jeff Duffin and the other coaches on his staff, they will turn over many rocks to find that gem along the way and they will be able to score enough to win most of their games and will show their speed and athletic ability in many ways as the season progresses.
The Tigers will be tough this year, whether or not they can upend West Side or not remains to be seen, but that question won’t be answered until the final game of the regular season and who knows what can happen between now and then!
Good Luck to the Tigers, definitely a threat when the playoffs begin.