Ever since head coach Jeff Duffin took over the football program at Aberdeen, the Tigers have been synonymous with one thing -- winning.
The Tigers have nearly always started off with a game against American Falls and the rivalry has produced wins nearly every year.
The Tigers have been able to parlay that season opening win into a season that was long on wins and short on losses and usually gets them into the playoffs with at least one or two winnable games and has even gotten them into the finals a time or two.
This season, in a year of a lot of questions with regards to COVID-19, could be just another run at the playoffs and a season of more wins than losses.
The Tigers did not lose a lot to graduation, but they did send off four key seniors that were the leaders of the program, two each on offense and defense, and those players will be missed if for nothing else than their great leadership along the way.
Duffin has always been able to fill those holes in with the next class of seniors and you would expect that this would be another year where several seniors will step up and produce just like the previous class has done.
In a recent scrimmage with Snake River and others at the annual Snake River Jamboree, the Tigers looked a lot like they always do, they run the ball with a variety of runners getting the football and all of them producing. They may not have been overpowering on offense, but they had the look of a team that was going to get the job done.
On defense, Duffin has always produced a bunch of ball hunting, hard hitting players that limited what the opponent could do along the line of scrimmage. Duffin's style of defense is to disrupt the line of scrimmage and this team is molded along those lines.
There may not be a bevy of star players, but what the Tigers do the best is to play team football and you can count on that once again.
There may not be a lot of all-conference or all-state players on the roster, but the Tigers will have their share of star moments where one or the other of the starters steps up and shines on a given night and that has been the trademark of the Tiger teams of the past.
The schedule is very favorable for the Tigers this year, beginning with a road game against American Falls, which in the past has nearly always produced a win and the start to a successful season.
This year, it shouldn't be any different and after all, a win is always the start to a winning season.
The second game is a home contest against Declo, who looks somewhat depleted, but the two-time state champion in recent years cannot be counted upon to lay an egg and just mail it in. The Tigers will need to be focused and ready to go, but a 2-0 record as they head into the third week of the season will not be out of the question.
The only thing that appears to be in the way of a good start to the season is if COVID-19 rears its ugly head and forces changes to the schedule with some missed games and practices.
Football, maybe more than any other sport, relies upon continual improvement and that entails practice and games without interruption.
An occasional bye only helps as you get more repetitions in practice and a chance to heal minor injuries and that keeps your front line available to play. The repetitions is the most important part because of the number of moving parts on a football team.
With Duffin at the helm and the energy and speed that the Tigers bring to the gridiron each fall, the team should be able to duplicate past records and it could lead to a deep run into the playoffs.
If something unforeseen should happen, like a rash of injuries or defections for whatever reason, then things will likely change. The only real tough games on the schedule appear to be against the usual toughies in North Fremont (defending state champs), perennial power West Side, and Bear Lake who has a tall and talented quarterback who will give a lot of teams trouble this season.
The Tigers should win more than their fair share of game, but with a talented coaching staff, you always want to win them all and the Tigers can be counted on to do just that.