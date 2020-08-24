SHELLEY — Shelley welcomed in Josh Wells as head football coach a year ago and he brought a great deal of excitement to the program, even if the desired results didn’t transpire in the young coach’s debut.
Shelley may have struggled through a season in which they went 0-8, but there were some very difficult games on that schedule, including against Sky View of Utah, the Idaho 3A state champions in Sugar-Salem, and the 4A state runner-up in Blackfoot.
The Russets did improve during the course of the season, but they started the season undermanned and did gain a great deal of experience.
This year’s team will lean on that experience to show more improvement and the best thing that most people are saying about the team is the increased numbers of participation and the way that the players worked in the off season in the weight room.
There is more size and more speed on the team for this season and it remains to be seen if that will translate into more wins.
“I don’t think that most people around here realize the difference in the size of players and the speed that is in the 4A classification compared to the 3A classification,” Wells said. “We have learned the hard way that there is a big difference in those players and we are trying very hard to close that difference.”
The main thing that has shown up is that players like Mason Price, Byron Leckington, Peyton Whitaker, and Caleb Call, who could all dominate at the 3A classification, were not here when the move came to the 4A classification and you can’t just want to be better, you have to put in the work to become that much better.
The Russets have been putting in the work and while the results may not show themselves for another year or so, it typically takes three or four years for those improvements to show themselves.
This year brings with it higher expectations and a different type of schedule, with teams like Preston, Jerome, Canyon Ridge and Pocatello replacing 5A High Country Conference schools on the schedule. That alone will help to make the Russets a better matchup for the chance at wins.
They still have the High Country Conference to deal with, but they could at least hold their own for a good part of those games a year ago and that bodes well for the Russets in 2020.
They will need to find a new quarterback this year and that always presents a challenge, but they do return the backup from a year ago who produced well in the second half of the season.
The Russets run a spread offense like most teams in eastern Idaho and they have a bevy of receivers returning, each of them with a year of varsity experience behind them.
The incoming linemen are all a year older and stronger and that presents an opportunity for Wells to expand his offense and defense and have more backup players to spell the starters for a play or two here and there.
Nobody is going to expect that the team will win seven or eight games this year, but it isn’t inconceivable that they will win a game here and a game there and that improvement builds confidence for the team and that always helps.
The Russets will begin the season with Preston on the road, who will be breaking in a number of new players and will be missing a multiple time all-state quarterback in Ty Hyde who will be headed to Utah State. That alone could make the game pretty even for the two teams.
Shelley will miss the likes of Taylor Balmforth, Jeremy Burton, and Kyle DeRoche, who all started and at times were on both sides of the ball.
Players who are coming into the program that have high expectations of them will be offensive linemen Jaxon Hess and Cody Bowman, quarterback Treyce Jensen, running back Braedyn Johnson, safety Tomy Bradshaw, defensive lineman Cannon Vance, and middle linebacker Skylar Robison.
It’s a group like that will definitely give the Russets cause for a lot of optimism this season.
It will all kick off for the Russets on Friday night when they travel down the road to Preston to take on the Indians in the season opener.