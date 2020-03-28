BLACKFOOT – Waverly Cinense first burst onto the shooting scene about four years ago, when she was around 14 and won her first medal at a state competition.
Since then, the young shooter has blossomed into a young women with a strong resume when it comes to shooting and as it turns out, it doesn’t really matter what she shoots — air rifle, air pistol, or small bore which in essence is a .22 caliber rifle.
Now a college student and full-time employee, she has to make time for her shooting and schedule closely around her other activities.
She has prospered as a shooter and has qualified once again for the Junior Olympics, in all three of her preferred disciplines.
With the Junior Olympics now placed on hold at the National Olympics Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., Waverly has been concentrating on keeping her focus and preparing herself mentally for the competition.
Just as a reminder of how far Waverly has come as a competitor, her high score with the air rifle is a 586. That means out of a possible 600, she is scoring a 586, which is world class in almost anyone’s book.
For her to be proficient in three disciplines is another amazing fact as well. To be competent shooting a small bore rifle as well as an air pistol and the air rifle is comparable to being able to be proficient in shooting a 30-06 at 1,000 yards as well as a .45 caliber pistol and a shotgun. Three totally different weapons that are competing at three different distances and three different targets.
To add to the resume of Waverly is the fact that she has made shooting a family affair with her success. She now has two younger sisters who are becoming clones of Waverly’s success. Both Sarah and Rebekah are becoming more than just novices when it comes to shooting. They have been shooting air rifle, but both plan on expanding their horizons into the air pistol and eventually the small bore rifle as well. It will be a complete family affair as younger brother Isaiah is also taking up shooting as his favorite sport.
All of the Cinense siblings are home schooled and are as sharp as a tack and well versed in the value of a good education. All of them have been excelling in their lessons and are grading at a higher level than their peers who are not home schooled.
Backed financially by their parents, the Cinense clan is finding and purchasing their own guns, with some support from their parents, who are funding the majority of the lessons and shooting range work.
They also do a big part of their practice at home and usually are in the shooting range in Blackfoot on the weekends.
The younger girls are planning on an assault on the next state championships and competing as much as possible if for no other reason than the experience gained from meeting and talking with the other shooters. It really is like a big family and a lot of knowledge is gained by communicating with other shooters.
They are all working on the mental game as well, learning to focus with a greater effectiveness and zeroing in on what is necessary to be able to take this sport to the next level in the near future.
“I would like to make the Olympic team at some point in the future if I am good enough,” Waverly Cinense said. “If I can keep on the same track that I am on, I can see that happening.”