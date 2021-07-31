PRESTON – A large crowd greeted the contestants at the 86th annual Famous Preston Night Rodeo on Thursday evening and it was even more momentous for bull rider Rawley Johnson.
Johnson, who hails from Swan Valley and is the recent fourth place finisher in the National High School Finals Rodeo, posted an arena record score of 84.5 to claim the lead in the bull riding event.
Johnson is also headed to college this fall at Texas Western College in Snyder, Texas, where he will rodeo collegiately.
Among the fellow bull riders who fell by the wayside on Thursday evening was Tristen Hutchings, the winner of this year’s Collegiate Bull Riding Championships for Sol Ross University who hails from Inkom and Shelley High School.
Johnson also bested Stetson Wright, who is the current All Around Cowboy leader by PRCA earnings and is headed back to the National Finals Rodeo this year, barring any major mishap.
Johnson drew the bull named 643 Hail Storm, who came out of the chute and went immediately into a spin and Johnson caught on to every trick that the bull offered up, lasting the eight seconds and earning high marks from the judges, who also rated the bull very high as well.
For Johnson, it was off to another rodeo immediately following Thursday night’s performance, where he would be aboard another bull on Friday night in Joseph, Ore., as part of the Chief Joseph Days Celebration.
One of the highlights of the Preston rodeo came in the barrel racing, where Amberley Snyder competed. She finished the round in the second position with a time in the low 17 second range. For those who have never heard of Amberley Snyder, she was paralyzed from the waist down in an automobile accident and had made it all the way back to ride professionally in barrel racing events all over the country. She performed to a huge ovation on Thursday night.
The rodeo was filled with rodeo clowns and all of the favored events, including saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping and tie down roping and a great show was presented by the Preston Night Rodeo Committee which also provided fans with a great flag presentation at the start of the event honoring America and of course the presentation of the grand marshal in a horse-drawn carriage and a display of a 12-horse team drawing an old wagon. It required two drivers to maneuver the wagon and horses through their routine.
The Famous Preston Night Rodeo completed its 2021 run on Saturday night.