PRESTON – The City of Preston and their Rodeo Committee advertise the event as “The Famous Preston Night Rodeo.”
What you will find during the annual three-day celebration that had its 86th renewal this past weekend is an event that basically turns the sleepy little town upside down each of those three days in a very special way.
The evening’s activities always begin with a parade down the main street in the town and the streets are lined with folding chairs and lawn chairs and the like, mainly reserving spots for the people who will be lining up to watch every sort of vehicle and horse drawn buggy or wagon make its way from the starting point to the ‘new’ arena that will hold that night’s professional rodeo.
Led by a shiny new fire truck and the town’s ambulance, with lights flashing and an occasional blast from the siren, there are firemen tossing out candy to the kids and the kids are loving every second of it.
You will find the grand marshal in a horse-drawn carriage and there will be hand shaking and hand waving when the rodeo queens make their appearance on the back of a trailer and you can bet that every single sponsor of the biggest and best event in Preston each year is represented by a vehicle of some sort during the parade, if for no other reason than to remind people of the many sponsors and contributors there are every year to this big event.
And if you really want to know why it is called “Famous,” you only have to look at the list of contestants during the various rodeo events that are held.
Each event is stacked with local heroes and worldwide celebrities and the cowboys are top notch, drawing world champions from the PRCA in many of the events and future stars as well.
In the bull riding alone, on opening night, you had the reigning national collegiate bull riding champion in Tristen Hutchings from nearby Inkom, who currently rodeos for Sol Ross State University in Texas, you had the fourth place finisher in the world of high school bull riding in Rawley Johnson, from Ririe, who would take down the top honors of the night with a score of 84.5, and you had people waiting in the wings for their chance to perform later in the week, like none other than Sage Kimzey, a six-time world champion bull rider who is headed to the hall of fame and is in the lead of this year’s standings and Stetson Wright who is second in the standings and a host of others who dot the top 50 in the world in today’s standings.
Johnson would end up in third after a pair of cowboys in Brandon Wright and James Bingham scored 86.5 and 85.5 as the event was winding down on Saturday night edged him out.
In steer wrestling you will find the name Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot, who made a dramatic run at last year’s National Final Rodeo with his mare Mable and just missed picking up the title when he finished second, just a couple of thousand dollars behind the winner. Jorgensen, of course, would make a dramatic run in the final performance of this year’s rodeo to tie for the win with a fast time of 3.5 seconds, one of two wins for the cowboy who competed in four rodeos in four days. Now that is the life of today’s professional cowboy. One city tonight and another one tomorrow as they log well over 100,000 miles annually chasing the dream of a world title.
There is the flash and dash of the breakaway roping event where some of the quickest and most talented cowgirls around chased the top price money in that event. It was a humdinger of a finish as two young cowgirls tied at the top with a time of 2.7 seconds and six others finished tied for third with a time of 2.9 seconds.
Things were so exciting that even the bulls wanted to be part of the crowd as one bull, after bucking off a cowboy, tried to jump into the west grandstands and be part of the loud and roaring crowd on hand each of the three nights.
If the rodeo action wasn’t enough, one of the top clowns in the business set up shop at the Famous Preston Night Rodeo this year and brought his barrel and bushelful of jokes with him. That would have been J.J. Harrison of Walla Walla, Wash., and he had the crowd involved and part of the show from the first event each night until they turned the lights out and sent people home.
There were shows between the rodeo events with horse-drawn wagons and teams of draft horses pulling them and showing off their athleticism.
One team even required a pair of drivers, one each for a team of six horses that pulled the wagon. A total of 12 horses, aged three to 15 and weighing in anywhere from 1,700 to 2,200 pounds, each one as athletic as the other and moving in tandem like a well oiled machine.
If all of this wasn’t enough, part of the celebration included a drill team on horseback to present the flag of this great country and honor American with their routine.
Vendors lined the parade route with all sorts of goodies to eat and drink and a wide variety of sundry items that were available to be purchased and then there was the carnival.
Talk about a bunch of kids having a good time. Rides and games were set up by one of the best carnivals in the land just outside of the rodeo arena and they were kept busy from noon to midnight each night.
Of course, all of the rodeo action was covered by the Cowboy Channel and the film crews were all about shooting video of the cowboys coming and going as they went from rodeo to rodeo this past week. The interviews alone had be done nightly and were performed tirelessly by crews and cowboys alike.
The Famous Preston Night Rodeo is one of a kind and nothing like even the hardiest of rodeo fans can appreciate. If you haven’t yet witnessed the Famous Preston Night Rodeo you definitely need to put it on your schedule and make an effort to be there to witness it first-hand. You will not regret that decision, and who knows, you might even get to sit next to bull who wants to be a fan as well.