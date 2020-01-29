BLACKFOOT – The latest media poll for Idaho boys’ basketball has been released and there are only a few changes among the top five in each classification.
While Preston has been dominating the 4A classification, they have been bumped to the second slot by Middleton, but only one point separates those two teams.
In the 3A classification, Fruitland and Kimberly rank one-two, with Sugar-Salem third, even though they lost to one-win Shelley on Tuesday. Snake River is just out of the top five in sixth and look to move up as they head down the stretch as the likely regular season winner of the South East Idaho Conference.
North Fremont remains the unanimous leader in the 2A classification as the once-beaten team has been dominating the Nuclear Conference in recent weeks.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 15-1 35 1
2. Borah 13-2 22 2
3. Rigby 15-1 20 T-4
4. Post Falls 15-3 14 T-4
5. Meridian 13-2 13 3
Others receiving votes: Eagle 1
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (4) 12-2 32 1
2. Preston (3) 15-1 31 2
3. Lakeland 13-1 18 3
4. Minico 11-4 13 4
5. Burley 11-4 7 -
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 3, Kuna 1
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (5) 15-1 33 1
2. Kimberly (2) 12-1 30 2
3. Sugar-Salem 10-3 21 3
4. Teton 10-3 13 4
5. Kellogg 8-5 4 T-5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 2, South Fremont 1, Marsh Valley 1
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (7) 12-1 35 1
2. Marsing 12-3 24 4
3. West Side 12-3 22 3
4. Nampa Christian 13-3 14 2
5. Malad 10-4 7 -
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 3
1A Division I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ambrose (6) 14-1 33 2
2. Lapwai 13-2 29 3
3. Potlatch 13-2 22 1
4. Wilder 15-1 11 4
5. Valley 11-3 5 5
Others receiving votes: Oakley 3, Kamiah 1, Prairie 1
1A Division II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (5) 11-0 32 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 13-4 29 2
3. Garden Valley 12-2 23 3
4. North Gem 12-2 10 5
5. Cascade 11-3 9 4
Others receiving votes: Mackay 2