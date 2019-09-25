BOISE – This week’s Idaho high school football media poll is out and there are very few changes in the rankings.
For Bingham County teams, Blackfoot continues to get a vote in the 4A classification with their 3-1 record, following a 9-3 win over 5A Thunder Ridge last Friday.
Snake River dropped from fifth place in the 3A poll after a narrow loss to Gooding on the road. Gooding took over that fifth place spot in the polls and Snake River received three votes to rank sixth in the poll.
No other Bingham County team received any votes, although it should be mentioned that Firth is on the cusp of being in the talk of things, following their second consecutive loss by two points to a 3A school in the past two weeks.
Week 4 Media Poll
Records are through Sept. 24, 2019
Class 5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 4-0 40 1
2. Eagle 4-0 29 2
3. Mountain View 3-1 25 3
4. Highland 3-1 15 4
5. Coeur d’Alene 3-1 11 5
Class 4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kuna (8) 4-0 40 1
2. Nampa 3-1 25 2
3. Bishop Kelly 3-1 18 3
4. Vallivue 3-1 14 4
5. Hillcrest 3-1 10 T-5
Others receiving votes: Middleton 7, Moscow 3, Blackfoot 1, Minico 1, Pocatello 1
Class 3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (5) 3-1 36 2
2. Homedale (3) 4-0 35 1
3. Weiser 4-0 23 3
4. Timberlake 3-0 13 T-4
5. Gooding 3-1 10 -
Others receiving votes: Snake River, 3
Class 2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (5) 4-0 36 1
2. West Side (2) 3-1 33 2
3. McCall-Donnelly (1) 3-0 25 3
4. Cole Valley Christian 3-0 14 4
5. St. Maries 3-1 14 T-5
Others receiving votes: Declo 4, Bear Lake 1, Salmon 1
Class 1A Division-I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (6) 4-0 37 1
2. Prairie (2) 3-0 29 3
3. Valley 3-0 27 2
4. Lost Rivers 3-0 11 5
5. Wilder 3-0 10 4
Others receiving votes: Potlatch 4, Clearwater Valley 1, Raft River 1
Class 1A Division-II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 4-0 39 1
2. Carey 3-1 28 3
3. Kendrick 3-1 26 2
4. Garden Valley 2-2 11 5
5. Mullan 3-1 6 4
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 5, North Gem 3, Lakeside 2