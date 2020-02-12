BLACKFOOT – The final regular season Idaho media boys’ basketball poll has been released and there are very few changes in what we have seen over previous polls.
In the 5A rankings, Rocky Mountain still leads, only now the voting is unanimous, with all eight first place votes going to Rocky Mountain. Rigby is second, but no other east Idaho schools are mentioned.
In the 4A rankings, there is a tie between Middleton and Preston, with each team receiving four first place votes in the balloting. Idaho Falls is now third with a solid 14-4 record.
In 3A, it is Fruitland with a solid lead over Kimberly, the Grizzlies getting seven of the eight first place votes. Sugar-Salem is in third, Teton is fourth, and Snake River picks up a couple of votes and is sixth.
In 2A, North Fremont still leads despite a loss late in the week last week, but they only got four of the first place votes and West Side moves into second, while Bear Lake and Malad both received votes.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 19-1 40 1
2. Rigby 18-1 27 3
3. Post Falls 17-3 21 4
4. Meridian 17-3 17 2
5. Borah 16-4 15 5
Others receiving votes: None
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
T-1. Middleton (4) 16-2 36 1
T-1. Preston (4) 18-1 36 2
3. Idaho Falls 14-4 24 4
4. Burley 14-5 9 -
5. Kuna 14-4 5 -
Others receiving votes: Lakeland 4, Moscow 4, Minico 2
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (7) 18-1 39 1
2. Kimberly (1) 17-1 33 2
3. Sugar-Salem 13-5 24 3
4. Teton 12-5 15 4
5. Kellogg 11-6 6 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 3
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (4) 14-2 36 1
2. West Side (3) 16-3 34 3
3. Marsing (1) 15-5 21 2
4. St. Maries 12-5 15 4
5. Nampa Christian 14-6 6 5
Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 5, New Plymouth 2, Malad 1.
1A Division I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (3) 17-2 35 2
2. Potlatch (3) 17-2 33 3
3. Ambrose (2) 17-2 28 1
4. Valley 15-4 14 4
T-5. Grace 11-10 5 T-5
T-5. Oakley 15-5 5 -
Others receiving votes: None
1A Division II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (6) 16-0 38 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 16-4 34 2
3. Garden Valley 13-3 19 3
4. Cascade 13-4 17 4
5. Mackay 16-4 11 5
Others receiving votes: Timberline (Weippe) 1