BLACKFOOT – The final boys' basketball poll as determined by the state's media has been released and the Snake River Panthers remain on top in the 3A ranks.
There are very few changes at the top of each classification, but there is some gathering of teams that are closing in on the leaders as we head into the final weekend of the regular season of play.
In 5A, it is still the Meridian Warriors who lead the classification, but Thunder Ridge has leaped from fourth to second.
In 4A, Middleton holds onto the top spot, but Jerome is closing in and actually has a better record at 17-2 than Middleton's 16-3.
In 3A, Snake River is still number one, but conference foe Marsh Valley is right behind, at least the Panthers' record justifies their ranking.
In 2A, North Fremont remains at the top with their unbeaten record and should be there. They have taken on all comers and dispatched them all with a loss.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (6) 13-1 42 1
2. Thunder Ridge (2) 17-3 38 3
t-3. Madison (1) 17-4 28 2
t-3. Rocky Mountain (1) 12-2 28 5
5. Post Falls 12-5 5 —
Others receiving votes: Lake City 4, Rigby 3, Eagle 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (9) 16-3 49 1
2. Jerome (1) 17-2 35 3
3. Columbia 15-3 29 2
4. Hillcrest 14-6 16 5
5. Century 14-5 10 4
Others receiving votes: Preston 9, Pocatello 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake River (7) 16-2 46 1
2. Marsh Valley (2) 15-5 35 3
3. Teton 15-4 34 2
4. Fruitland (1) 13-6 20 5
5. South Fremont 12-7 6 4
Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 5, Priest River 4.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (10) 16-0 50 1
2. St. Maries 16-1 35 2
3. Ambrose 18-1 33 3
4. West Side 15-2 19 4
5. Valley 18-2 11 5
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (5) 13-4 42 1
2. Oakley (4) 16-3 39 2
3. Lakeside 13-3 25 3
4. Victory Charter (1) 17-3 15 5
5. Riverstone 9-0 13 —
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (9) 18-1 48 1
2. Watersprings (1) 18-2 41 2
3. North Gem 18-2 28 3
4. Deary 14-1 18 5
5. Dietrich 14-5 11 4
Others receiving votes: Rockland 3, Mackay 1.
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review
Dylan Carder, KIFI
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Allan Steele, Post Register
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman