BLACKFOOT – The final state media boys' basketball poll has been released and there are very few changes of note.
One is that North Fremont, which has been atop the 2A poll for many weeks, has been replaced by West Side. The Huskies slide down one position to second, despite claiming their first Nuclear Conference/District 6 title Wednesday night.
West Side is the District 5 title holder for this year and the two teams are eagerly awaiting a chance to meet at the state tournament in the Treasure Valley next week.
Rocky Mountain and Preston are the unanimous choices as the top teams in 5A and 4A respectively and will look to advance in the state tournament next week.
The only local team to receive votes is Snake River in the 3A classification and the Panthers have already punched their ticket to play at state next week.
Firth still has a chance to qualify as they are scheduled for a state play-in game on Saturday against Malad in a game scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at American Falls High School.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 22-1 35 1
2. Rigby 22-1 25 2
3. Post Falls 19-3 19 3
4. Borah 19-4 17 4
5. Meridian 19-4 9 5
Others receiving votes: None
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (7) 22-1 35 1
2. Middleton 19-3 27 2
3. Idaho Falls 17-5 17 3
4. Minico 17-6 10 -
5. Kuna 16-6 8 T-4
Others receiving votes: Moscow 4, Burley 2, Lakeland 1, Bishop Kelly 1
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (5) 21-1 33 1
2. Kimberly (2) 20-1 30 2
3. Sugar-Salem 17-5 21 3
4. Teton 14-7 10 4
5. Kellogg 14-6 9 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 2
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (4) 20-3 32 2
2. North Fremont (3) 18-2 31 1
3. St. Maries 15-5 20 3
4. Malad 15-8 6 -
5. Marsing 15-7 5 4
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 4, Cole Valley Christian 4, Bear Lake 3.
1A Division I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 20-2 34 1
2. Potlatch (1) 19-2 28 2
3. Ambrose 20-2 22 3
4. Oakley 17-6 12 5
5. Grace 14-10 6 -
Others receiving votes:Valley 3
1A Division II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (5) 19-0 33 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 20-4 30 2
3. Garden Valley 16-3 21 3
4. Cascade 16-4 11 4
5. Mackay 18-4 9 5
Others receiving votes: Timberline (Weippe) 1