BLACKFOOT — The final state media football poll has been released, just in time for the playoffs to begin this week.
Not much has changed in the past week with the various classifications and how the teams are ranked. The 5A classification is exactly the same as it was a week ago.
The 4A classification has a change as number four and five, Pocatello and Emmett, simply changed positions.
The 3A has seen a return to the top by Sugar-Salem, after last week’s top two teams both suffered losses. Gooding moves back into the top five and this division appears to be the most volatile as the teams head into the playoffs.
The 2A classification is still dominated by West Side and North Fremont and neither team has given any indication that they don’t belong in those positions. It remains to be seen if anyone in this classification will step up and change those top two positions.
In the two 1A classifications, there is always some jumbling once the playoffs begin, so nothing has been settled there at all.
The playoffs begin today and will continue through the weekend and then the teams that received byes this week will be added back into the playoff scenario and things will become much more clear once some games have been played.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (8) 7-0 59 1
2. Rigby (5) 8-0 55 2
3. Rocky Mountain 6-0 42 3
4. Eagle 5-1 24 4
5. Highland 7-2 15 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (13) 8-1 65 1
2. Blackfoot 7-1 46 2
3. Bishop Kelly 6-1 40 3
4. Emmett 7-2 30 5
5. Pocatello 6-2 6 4
Others receiving votes: Nampa 4, Jerome 2, Middleton 1, Sandpoint 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 7-1 51 t-3
2. Homedale (4) 6-1 50 t-3
3. Kimberly (1) 7-1 41 1
4. Gooding (2) 8-1 32 —
5. Fruitland 6-1 16 2
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 5.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (13) 8-0 65 1
2. North Fremont 7-0 52 2
3. Melba 6-1 39 3
4. Declo 7-2 25 4
5. Firth 5-3 12 5
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (13) 6-0 65 1
2. Raft River 7-1 50 3
3. Oakley 7-1 36 2
4. Notus 7-0 30 4
5. Lighthouse Christian 5-2 10 5
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 3, Lakeside 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (12) 5-0 64 1
2. Dietrich (1) 7-0 53 2
3. Kendrick 5-1 35 3
4. Mullan 6-1 28 4
5. Garden Valley 5-3 13 5
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 2.
VOTERS
Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Jim Church, KORT-FM
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Allan Steele, Post Register
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Jay Tust, KTVB
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com