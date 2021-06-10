POCATELLO – Final results have been posted in the boys’ cow cutting event at the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals and, not that most hadn’t already figured it out, the 2021 champion and a two-time state champion is Joe Zebarth.
Zebarth made short work of the event by winning the first three go-rounds handily, then put an exclamation point by sweeping through the short go-round as well and with the average points and season points figured in, Zebarth won the competition by a whopping 10.5 points overall.
He easily outdistanced the runner-up, Jett Brower, who was a favorite coming in and did so by a a 63-52.5 point difference.
Finishing up in third was Brey Yore, who also was highly regarded entering this event as he was also an All-Around Champion in his own district. Yore would post a final score of 51 points.
Ryn Severe, another of the event favorites entering the competition, would wind up in fourth place with 46.5 points overall.
So dominating was the performance by Zebarth, he was the only cowboy in the event to post a score of 147, which he did three times. He also had the next highest score, coming in the first round, when he posted a 146.
The next highest score posted by any cowboy in the event was a 145.5, in the short go-round which was posted by the runner-up, Jett Brower.
Following is a listing of the 10 cowboys who competed in the boys’ cow cutting and the final scores they posted in the competition.
Season points, Short-Go Average, Final Score
Joe Zebarth 8 10 15 63.00
Jett Brower 10 9 13.50 52.50
Brey Yore 9 8 12.00 51.00
Ryn Severe 9 6 10.50 46.50
Zane Brackett 10 7 9 45.00
Racin Allen 10 4.50 6 31.00
Will Brackett 7 4.50 4 28.00
Aaron Champneys 6 2.50 7.50 28.00
Bry Severe 5 2.50 3 19.50
Sod Williams 10 0.00 1 19.00