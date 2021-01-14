BLACKFOOT – In what will be their final tune-ups for this weekend's Tiger-Grizz Wrestling Tournament which will be held on Friday and Saturday, right on the heels of the famed Rollie Lane Invitational and the 47th Annual Buhl Invitational last weekend, Snake River, Firth, Blackfoot, and Shelley all held matches on Wednesday to get one last match in before the Tiger Grizz which will get underway at Skyline High School at 3 p.m. on Friday.
In the Wednesday matches, Snake River downed North Fremont 48-39; Sugar-Salem beat Firth 53-33; and Blackfoot was better than Shelley by the score of 66-22.
Following are the individual matches from those duals on Wednesday.
SNAKE RIVER 48, NORTH FREMONT 39
106: Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) dec. Daxton Jones (Snake River), 10-3. 113: Truman Renouf (North Fremont) pin Jordan Reynolds (Snake River), 0:42. 120: Brayden Anderson (Snake River) pin Ryan Fransen (North Fremont), 0:18. 126: Justin Buzzell (Snake River) by forfeit. 132: Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) pin Emilio Caldera (Snake River), 0:50. 138: Gary Hunter (Snake River) pin Jace Marsden (North Fremont), 0:34. 145: Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont) pin Antonio Caldera (Snake River), 1:06. 152: Lane Carter (Snake River) by forfeit. 160: Kyle Richardson (Snake River) pin Carson Packer (North Fremont),1:00. 170: Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) by forfeit. 182: Colton Carter (North Fremont) pin Carlos Ramos (Snake River), 1:32. 195: Drake Anderton (Snake River) by forfeit. 220: Kade England (Snake River) by forfeit. 285: Joshua Curzon (Snake River) by forfeit. 98: Martin Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit.
SUGAR-SALEM 53, FIRTH 33
98: Ricks (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 106: Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 113: Roan Larsen (Firth) pin Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem), 3:55. 120: Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem) pin Leon Gardner (Firth), 0:24. 126: Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 132: Bridger Jolley (Firth) dec. Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem), 4-1. 138: Dustin Bartausky (Firth) by forfeit. 145: Bridger Norman (Sugar-Salem) tech fall Aiden Clayson (Firth), 16-1 5:27. 152: Daxtyn Zollinger (Sugar-Salem) pin Derek Adams (Firth), 2:39. 160: Tukker Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) pin Jeffrey Edwards (Firth), 1:49. 170: Cruz Acevedo (Sugar-Salem) pin Wade Bolinder (Firth), 1:47. 182: Brandon Richards (Firth) by forfeit. 195: Quentin Gifford (Firth) by forfeit. 220: Ethan Perkins (Firth) pin Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem), 5:05. 285: Braxton Peebles (Sugar-Salem) pin Mario Lizarraga (Firth), 3:36.
BLACKFOOT 66, SHELLEY 22
98: Josh Smith (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 106: Carter Balmforth (Shelley) pin Myriam Riley (Blackfoot), 0:22. 113: Kayden Parsons (Blackfoot) pin Shantell Christensen (Shelley), 0:45.120: Lyle Click (Shelley) pin Kaelston Nochebuena (Blackfoot), 3:52. 126: Kolton Stacey (Shelley) maj dec. Luke Moore (Blackfoot), 15-3. 132: Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) pin Kodey Murphy (Shelley), 2:41. 138: Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 145: Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) pin Elias Gnieting (Shelley), 3:38. 152: Davian Montes (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 160: Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) pin Seth Jacobson (Shelley), 2:56. 170: Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) by forfeit. 182: Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) pin Orrin Hill (Shelley), 0:46. 195: Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 220: Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 285: Talin Sensenbach (Blackfoot) by forfeit.