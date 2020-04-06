BLACKFOOT – We have basically been without sports since the first week of March and things have not been good since that time.
First of all we were told that the spring sports for the high school athletes had been put on hold until April 6, a date that has since been extended to April 20 with the likelihood of further extensions, by the Idaho High School Activities Association. Canceled were the last of the winter sports including cheer and the possibility of dance, and debate to be added to the list of cancellations.
Right on the heels of that came news that two Utah Jazz players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell had tested positive for COVID-19 and the NBA season was put on hold indefinitely. A number of other NBA players soon tested positive as well and although most teams have been cleared since then, thanks in part to testing and self isolation that has cleared them, there is still no timeline for the return to NBA action, including playoffs and the possibility of a championship series to determine a champion.
Major League Baseball and MSL and the NHL have all followed suit as well as the major European Soccer Leagues and now the Olympics have been postponed until next summer.
The French Open and Wimbledon were quick to follow suit, although Wimbledon has been canceled for this year.
Golf has seen all four of the major championships either postponed or canceled and the whole world of sports has been thrust into a state of flux for the remainder of the year.
The NCAA has even gotten into the mix as they canceled conference tournaments and the “Big Dance” itself. Spring sports such as baseball, softball, and track and field soon followed with adjustments being made on a daily basis to keep from infringing on the rights of the athletes, but nothing has been set in stone and a lot has been left up to the universities and conferences to make final recommendations.
It has been a long five weeks without any sports and the major sports networks have been running replays of major sporting events from the past year or so and even they have scraped the bottom of the barrel when it comes to sports programming.
The one thing that hasn’t been examined: the financial aspects of the impact of COVID-19 on the sporting world.
Now comes the first report on the losses that will be incurred by the sporting world, just in terms of lost revenue from broadcasting and the figures used in this article do not include what the impact of a loss to the NFL might bring to the sporting world.
As of right now, all projections are that the NFL will be able to play the entire season this year and hopes are that it will start on time and be a whole and complete season. That is just the shot in the arm that the sporting world needs at a time like this.
A good portion of what follows are excerpts from sports writer Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the sports world to a screeching halt over the past month.
Now, at least one advertising firm is predicting that the lack of sports could end up costing a lot of lost money in lost advertising revenue for broadcasters.
MediaRadar, an advertising firm out of New York, found that when the combined ad revenue that broadcasters earned off NBA, NHL and MLB games in 2019, the current sports hiatus could end up costing broadcasters $1 billion or more, according to CNBC.
The NBA generated more than $800 million during that time period, a figure higher than normal for the league due to the end of the regular season and the start of the postseason, per the report. The NHL generated more than $120 million, and The COVID-19 pandemic the MLB did about $60 million, a lower figure due to it being at the very beginning of the season
There were more than 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide as of Friday night, according to The New York Times, and more than 275,000 cases in the United States alone — more than double that of any other country.
The virus has already forced teams and organizations in different leagues around the world to cut the pay of workers and players. The Utah Jazz became the first team in the NBA to implement layoffs on Friday, and the league has asked players to take a 50 percent pay cut starting in mid-April. The NBAPA has countered with a 25 percent pay cut but no response has been forthcoming from the NBA teams and management as of yet.
What happens if sports, like the NFL, can’t be played this fall?
The $1 billion in lost revenue is staggering on its own, but it could be just the tip of an iceberg if the NFL, the world’s most financially productive sports league in the world isn’t able to put a product on the field.
That, however, could be just the beginning.
“As difficult as March through June is, a whole other scale of it continues for the fall,” MediaRadar CEO Todd Krizelman said, via CNBC.
Many have predicted that both college football and the NFL will be canceled or significantly altered due to the coronavirus this fall, especially if widespread testing for the virus is still not available. And if there’s no football, it’s extremely doubtful that any other sport will be taking place.
As the CDC’s Dr. Anthony Fauci put it into very clear sports terms on Thursday, “we’re not even to halftime” in the fight against the coronavirus.
If that’s the case, and sports aren’t played through the end of the year, MediaRadar predicts that there could be up to $6 billion in lost revenue from the entire NFL season, MLB postseason and starts to the NBA and NHL seasons not taking place.
Whenever things do finally get back to normal, however, Krizelman doesn’t think broadcasters will have any issue making up for lost time.
“Looking at all the drop off of live sports and live events, I think there will be significant demand [when sports return],” Krizelman said, via CNBC.
A lot of the speculation about the loss of revenue to sporting leagues and play doesn’t even consider College Football or the start of the next NCAA Basketball season, the two most productive revenue sources for college athletics and the money stream that funds most of all the college athletic scene.
While college sports are a billion dollar per year entity on its own, the numbers are beginning to look like a whole new pandemic of its own, if sports doesn’t get back on it own two feet and do so in a hurry.
President Trump has held a conference call with all of the Commissioners of the Major Professional Leagues and has left the impression that he feels that the NFL will be up and running as scheduled for this year. He also anticipates that the MLB and NBA will be able to complete or at least get a partial season played, including playoffs.
If all of that transpires, then the ramifications of an extended absence from sports will be avoided and avoided at just the right time for sports starved fans throughout the world.
If anything, the world itself could use a little good news in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic and this may just be the shot in the arm that the sporting world needs at such a critical time.