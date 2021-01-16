Idaho state media members have voted and the votes have all been tallied and those results are now posted for the first of the boys’ basketball poll of 2021.
Leading the classifications are Meridian in 5A, Middleton in 4A, Snake River as a unanimous pick in 3A, North Fremont in 2A, Lapwai in 1A Division I, and Garden Valley in 1A Division II.
There were a few teams from eastern Idaho who made the poll, including Madison, Rigby and Thunder Ridge in 5A. Century, Hillcrest and Pocatello were all ranked in 4A. In addition to Snake River, Teton, South Fremont, and Marsh Valley were all ranked in 3A. In addition to top-ranked North Fremont in 2A, West Side was ranked in the top five. In 1A Division II, Watersprings, North Gem, and Rockland were all ranked.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Meridian (5) 5-0 38
2. Madison (2) 10-2 27
3. Rigby (1) 8-2 24
4. Thunder Ridge 9-2 21
5. Post Falls (1) 6-3 20
Others receiving votes: Lake City 2, Rocky Mountain 2, Borah 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Middleton (5) 8-2 34
2. Century (1) 8-2 23
3. Hillcrest 9-3 20
4. Pocatello (1) 8-2 19
5. Jerome (1) 10-1 17
Others receiving votes: Columbia (1) 9, Preston 8, Lakeland 4, Blackfoot 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Snake River (9) 10-0 45
2. Teton 7-2 32
3. Marsh Valley 9-3 24
4. South Fremont 7-4 17
5. Fruitland 6-6 7
Others receiving votes: Priest River 5, Kellogg 4, Bonners Ferry 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. North Fremont (6) 9-0 42
2. St. Maries (2) 7-0 32
3. Ambrose 8-0 27
4. West Side (1) 6-1 18
5. Nampa Christian 9-2 6
Others receiving votes: Valley 4, Melba 3, Firth 2, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Lapwai (5) 6-3 39
2. Oakley (4) 9-1 38
3. Lakeside 7-1 29
4. Kamiah 6-2 18
5. Prairie 6-2 6
Others receiving votes: Riverstone 2, Victory Charter 2, Grace 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Garden Valley (7) 9-1 42
2. Watersprings (2) 12-1 33
3. Dietrich 8-2 26
4. North Gem 9-1 24
5. Rockland 8-4 6
Others receiving votes: Deary 2, Camas County 2.
Voters:
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Dylan Carder, KIFI
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Allan Steele, Post Register
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman