ABERDEEN – It was a gathering of eight teams who played a combined eight games during the first day of the Biggest Little Basketball Tournament in Idaho on Friday in Aberdeen.
The eight teams that competed in the varisty division of the girls’ tournament were Aberdeen, American Falls, North Fremont, Bear Lake, South Fremont, West Jefferson, Declo, and the Century junior varsity teams.
Each played two games on the opening day of the tournament and all will play one more time as the teams play for the first through the eight positions in the tournament.
The opening game of the tournament featured host Aberdeen taking on the Century Diamondbacks JV team and surprisingly, the game was never very close.
By halftime, the Tigers of Aberdeen had built a 41-11 lead and it was just a matter of getting the clock to run down fast enough in the second half.
The Tigers used their entire bench liberally and a lot of players got more than enough playing time during the contest to keep the fans involved.
“It was a great way for us to start the tournament,” Aberdeen coach Ryan Whalen said. “Everyone got to be involved in the game and while we didn’t play our best, we got some things accomplished and moved on which is what our goal was today.”
The Tigers showed why they are one of the up and coming teams in the area as they spread the ball around and played their usual style of hustling and aggressive defense that gave them plenty of opportunities at fast breaks and easy lay-ups. They also took advantage of the outside shot, which is what they like to do, and hit for several long range three-pointers that kept things interesting for the fans.
Final score for the contest ended up being 60-15 in favor of Aberdeen. Leading the scoring for Aberdeen was Courtney Phillips with 10 points and Ellie Watson with 17 points.
The second game of the morning session saw the American Falls Beavers take on the West Jefferson Panthers. Most of the teams participating had early departure times from their home bases and at times it looked like that was an issue, particularly for the West Jefferson Lady Panthers.
They arrived at the gym with blankets wrapped around them and still in their pajamas from their nearly three-hour bus ride in the early hours of the morning.
By the time they actually got rolling, American Falls had built up a lead on some nifty three-point shooting and hustling defense and it was all that West Jefferson could do to try and keep up.
By the end of the game, American Falls, who had trailed early on by nearly 10 points, had taken control of the game and won fairly easily to move into the afternoon session of the tournament.
American Falls won the game by the final of 48-38. Leading scorers for American Falls were F. Revel with 13 and McKenzie Litton with 10 points.
Game three of the tournament featured the two Fremont schools, North and South, from different classifications and with a lot of pride on the line for the two schools.
North Fremont was making some noise in the 2A classification while the 3A South Fremont Cougars were rebuilding under first year head coach Ryan Campbell.
The two went at each other like the state championship was on the line for both teams, and while it was only the championship of Fremont County and the game was being played in Aberdeen, it was entertaining nonetheless.
Physically and athletically, it would have appeared that the South Fremont Cougars had the advantage, but when the smoke cleared, the claws were retracted and the scores were up on the board, it was the Huskies from North Fremont who had prevailed over the Cougars on a gym floor far from their home gyms.
The final score ended up as a two-point game, with North Fremont edging South Fremont 39-37.
North Fremont moved on to tackle the winner between upstart Bear Lake and the Lady Hornets from Declo.
On paper, the Bear Lake Lady Bears with a record of 6-4 and the Declo Lady Hornets with a record of 7-3, might have been highlighted as the game of the opening round.
The way that the two teams went at each other, it might have been the game for the state title and it could be a preview of things to come in February as both teams currently lead their conference standings as well.
Of course, we all know that Soda Springs and Aberdeen are in the same conference as Bear Lake and they will have a lot to say about that before it is all over with as well. Declo, well Declo seemingly has a clear trip to the state tournament as they only have to beat Wendell to win their conference and that is almost a slam dunk opportunity each and every year.
The two began the game just as you would expect, trying to get a feel for the other team and one thing stood out quickly, the Bear Lake Lady Bears have some advantages the other teams don’t have.
They have a legitimate post player that stands about 6’3 and while she may not be the most accomplished player offensively, what she does, she does well and that is rebound, play defense and is able to take the ball inside and dish it out to the shooters, and Bear Lake has a couple of very good outside shooters.
Once that got established, it was really only a matter of when the Lady Bears would take the game over and prevail. That happened about midway through the third period and it was on to the semi-finals for Bear Lake, where North Fremont would be waiting.
Final score: Bear Lake 50, Declo 28. Leading the way for Bear Lake, G. Gunderson with 10, K Skinner with 7 and H. Humphryies with 9.
With the semi-final games set and the consolation semi-final games as well, it was time for the afternoon sessions and the eventual evening sessions to get under way.
In the consolation semi-finals, it would be the Century JV team ready to play against the West Jefferson Lady Panthers and the South Fremont Lady Cougars against the Declo Lady Hornets.
In the semi-finals, set to determine the finalist for Saturday afternoon, it would be the host Aberdeen Lady Tigers against the American Falls Beavers and the Bear Lake Lady Bears against against the North Fremont Lady Huskies.
The first of the consolation match-ups featured the Century JV against West Jefferson.
For a team that has such a heralded varsity team, the Century JV are definitely a work in progress and they just were no match in their opener against Aberdeen and would prove to be not much of a match against the West Jefferson Lady Panthers.
The Lady Panthers had entered the tournament with a 5-5 record and saw that drop to 5-6 with their opening round loss to American Falls.
It didn’t take long for them to rebound and get back to .500 with their win over Century JV. They had control of the contest early on in the first half and pretty much just sailed into the fifth place game without much of a fight from Century.
The Century JV team would find themselves in the early game Saturday, battling for seventh place, so their weekend would end before noon on Saturday and they would have the rest of the weekend to do as they will.
West Jefferson showed some fight against the Century team and they should be very competitive in the fifth place game against their opponent.
When it was all said and done, it was West Jefferson 54 and Century JV 11. For the Lady Panthers it was S. Moss with 21 points and T. Nevelle with 14 points.
In the other consolation semi-final contest, it was the South Fremont Cougars taking on the Declo Lady Hornets.
The Lady Hornets came into the tournament with a sparkling 7-3 record and quickly saw that basketball in South Eastern Idaho is a cut above what they had been seeing.
South Fremont, already in a rebuilding mode, entered at 3-8 and quickly saw that become 3-9, but they were set to tangle with the Lady Hornets.
It turned out to be another contest where paper means nothing, as South Fremont showed why they play these games. You would have thought that Declo, with the better record might have been able to be more competitive than they ended up being and the Lady Cougars just were the better team. They played better offensively and defensively, they shot the ball better and they rebounded better and that pretty much sums up the contest.
South Fremont earned a spot in the fifth place game, while Declo went to the seventh place game with a match-up against Century JV and a chance at some redemption along the way.
Final score ended up being South Fremont 55 and Declo 51. Leading scorer for South Fremont was R. Neville with 18.
American Falls and Aberdeen have already faced each other twice in the regular season, with the Lady Tigers prevailing on both occasions. American Falls has been getting better as the season has gone along, but then again, so have the Lady Tigers.
“We knew that American Falls would come out gunning for us early on,” Whalen said. “We knew what they could bring to the table and we knew how to slow them down and beat them. We had a few problems and didn’t play our best game, but we were still able to control them, especially defensively and we came out ahead.”
In early foul trouble, especially to point guard Yasmin Ortiz, the Lady Tigers went to a couple of different defenses that seemed to confuse American Falls, who made an inordinate number of turnovers on fairly simple plays. That seemed to fire up the Lady Tigers and they took advantage of fast breaks and some deep three points that extended a three-point halftime lead from 25-22 out to 41-25 by the end of the third period. From that point on, it was simply a matter of taking care of the ball and making free throws.
As the American Falls coach kept telling his players, “We have to do the little things, make good passes, rebound and run our offense. It is the little things that are beating us right now and keeping us from winning a lot of games.”
It wasn’t a totally bad game and playing for third place in a tournament such as this is not such a bad thing either, and that is where the Beavers would find themselves, in the third place game against North Fremont.
Final score: Aberdeen 46, American Falls 33. Leading the way for Aberdeen was Ellie Watson with 18 points and Hope Driscoll who tossed in 14 points.
The other semi-final game featured the Bear Lake Lady Bears and their strength and height against the scrappy North Fremont Lady Huskies.
This one was about the seven players who came to play for Bear Lake, against the depth of North Fremont who could substitute five players at a time to keep fresh bodies and minds on the floor.
It was not much of a contest from the beginning as the Bear Lake Lady Bears took control early on and turned a five-point first quarter lead into an 11-point lead by half-time and just played their game the rest of the way.
The Lady Bears game, as it turned out, showed long range shooting from a pair of long and lean forward type players, a strong defense anchored by a 6’3” post who gobbled up rebounds the way a hungry bear eats everything in sight and a tough pressing defense that forced turnover after turnover throughout the contest.
In the end, the Lady Bears prevailed by 10 points at 58-48, but you never felt that the game was that close. Leading the way in scoring for Bear Lake was H. Humphryies with 17 points while J. Kilangs had 15 points.
This set up the finals with Aberdeen taking on Bear Lake and the third place game which would feature American Falls against North Fremont.
The action in the “Biggest Little Basketball Tournament” was everything that it was advertised to be and more.
Be sure to look in Tuesday’s Bingham County Chronicle for coverage of all of the second day’s action from Aberdeen.