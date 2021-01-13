BLACKFOOT – The first state media poll for girls’ basketball has been released and several local schools are prominently placed in the standings.
In 5A, the Thunder Ridge Titans and the Rigby Lady Trojans are sitting third and fourth, respectively.
In 4A, Preston is number one, followed by Blackfoot at number two and Century at number four.
In 3A, Snake River is number three behind Sugar-Salem and Timberlake with a 12-2 record.
The poll will be released weekly and will be able to keep you up to date on the goings on with girls’ basketball as we approach the district tournaments and eventually the state tournaments in February.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 9-0 40 -
2. Coeur d’Alene (1) 12-1 36 -
3. Thunder Ridge (2) 13-1 27 -
4. Rigby 12-2 26 -
5. Meridian 8-2 9 -
Other receiving votes: Boise 5, Rocky Mountain 4, Eagle 3.
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (7) 13-4 46 -
2. Blackfoot 10-4 29 -
3. Middleton (1) 6-0 23 -
4. Century (1) 10-5 21 -
5. Burley 9-4 20 -
Other receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 6, Skyline 3, Mountain Home 2.
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (7) 13-1 47 -
2. Timberlake (3) 8-2 34 -
3. Snake River 12-2 30 -
4. Bonners Ferry 7-2 16 -
5. Parma 8-4 8 -
Other receiving votes: American Falls 4, Filer 4, Gooding 4, Kimberly 2, Marsh Valley 1.
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (7) 14-1 42 -
2. Cole Valley (2) 10-1 35 -
3. Melba (1) 13-1 33 -
4. Grangeville 9-3 21 -
5. West Jefferson 10-3 8 -
Other receiving votes: Valley 4, Nampa Christian 3, North Fremont 2, New Plymouth 1, West Side 1.
1ADI
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (10) 12-0 50 -
2. Prairie 11-1 37 -
3. Grace 12-1 25 -
4. Butte County 12-2 16 -
5. Genesee 7-2 8 -
Other receiving votes: Liberty Charter 5, Murtaugh 3, Lighthouse Christian 2, Rimrock 2, Raft River 1, Shoshone 1.
1ADII
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (9) 11-1 46 -
2. Tri-Valley 9-1 35 -
3. Kendrick 9-3 27 -
4. Garden Valley (1) 5-2 15 -
5. Camas County 7-2 10 -
Other receiving votes: Carey 6, Clark Fork 4, Mackay 3, Dietrich 2, Council 1, North Gem 1.
VOTERS
Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Dylan Carder, KIFI
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Greg Woods, Post Register
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman