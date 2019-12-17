BOISE – The first Idaho girls’ basketball media poll was released a week ago and another is expected out later this week, just in time for the holidays and Christmas.
As you look through the standings, some things will jump out at you as proper and maybe some things will look a bit askew with the teams you watch and support and what you see.
Class 5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Boise (4) 8-2 30 -
2. Mountain View (2) 7-2 28 -
3. Timberline (1) 7-1 20 -
4. Coeur d’Alene 7-0 12 -
5. Lake City 5-2 10 -
Others receiving votes: Eagle 3, Meridian 1
The 5A classification is decidedly western Idaho biased, with not a single eastern team listed. That is typical, but you can’t tell me that not one single eastern Idaho team deserves mention among the schools listed here. Thunder Ridge and Rigby are both at 6-2 on the season and they get not a single vote from the voters? Who is doing the voting and why no research being done to determine a legitimate top five?
Class 4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (7) 6-0 35 -
2. Bonneville 5-0 25 -
3. Blackfoot 5-1 16 -
4. Jerome 6-0 15 -
5. Middleton 4-1 6 -
Other receiving votes: Preston 5, Twin Falls 1, Kuna 1
This 4A classification may be closer to the truth with the three eastern teams listed, four if you include Jerome which has a combined record of 22-1 and the one loss was to a 5A school. The western schools are in actuality all about 5A schools and nobody cares about 4A once you pass Mountain Home according to the Treasure Valley. Those teams don’t even matter.
Class 3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (7) 6-0 35 -
2. Timberlake 4-2 24 -
3. Parma 5-2 17 -
4. Kellogg 4-1 12 -
5. Snake River 3-3 10 -
Other receiving votes: Teton 7
I would question Snake River being ranked at all. They now have a 4-5 record, and have not played like the Snake River teams we are used to watching. Sugar-Salem will likely hold the top spot for the entire season. They are good and they are relentless, so others better beware of the mighty Diggers.
Class 2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (6) 4-2 33 -
2. Melba 7-1 25 -
3. Cole Valley Christian (1) 6-1 20 -
4. Grangeville 6-1 11 -
5. Ririe 3-1 11 -
Other receiving votes: Declo 3, Firth 1
Soda Springs is a very good team that can beat you in a number of ways. No quarrel with them being ranked at the top. Cole Valley Christian is very good, but the others may have some serious game playing left before they deserve to be ranked. Take note of Ririe with only four games under their belt? There is a lot of basketball left in the season and it will remain to be seen if they can hold up when they have to play three games per week to catch up to the rest.
Class 1A Division-I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (3) 5-1 31 -
2. Lapwai (4) 4-0 29 -
3. Grace 6-1 17 -
4. Rimrock 4-0 16 -
5. Oakley 3-2 8 -
Other receiving votes: Butte County 2, Notus 1, Raft River 1
This is a classification that will likely see a lot of changes through the year and justifiably so. The top teams will likely take turns beating each other and that is just the way that it goes on an annual basis.
Class 1A Division-II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (4) 6-0 32 -
2. Carey (2) 5-1 23 -
3. Tri-Valley (1) 6-1 20 -
4. Salmon River 4-1 16 -
5. Sho-Ban 4-2 5 -
Other receiving votes: Kendrick 3, Murtaugh 3, Hansen 2, Lakeside 1
Rockland just got beat, Sho-Ban has a record more like 8-3 which just proves that these schools do not do a good job of reporting schedules, schedule changes and results. No wonder there is always confusion as to who may be the best when these teams get to state. It is always a scramble to see who will actually come out on top when it is all said and done.