POCATELLO — The first set of results from the events taking place in the grandstand arenas at the state high school rodeo finals are now being posted as the first go-round is becoming official.
Heading the list is the pole bending event which saw only three times posted that broke the 21 second barrier.
Those times came from Hayden Corta with a 20.766; Trinity Olson with a 20.776; and Laynee Gregersen with a 20.953.
Hayden, with the fastest time, came out of the second performance which took place on Tuesday morning and showed that the pole bending track was definitely getting a bit faster, which is normal for an event like this. With the fastest time of the performance also goes with it the 10 points for the state finals score. Hayden Corta hails from District 8.
Trinity Olson picked up nine points for the state finals score for posting the second fastest time. The clean run produced her time of 20.776 and proves that the District 7 competitor will be tough in this event as the week goes along.
In third from District 4 was Laynee Gregersen with her time of 20.953. With the timers being reset as the racers went into the second go-round beginning Wednesday morning, things are sure to begin heating up as the pole benders will be getting the best foot forward as they race to earn spots on the Idaho team heading to the national finals in July.
Here are the top 10 times and placings from the first go-round in pole bending.
Time, State Final Points, District
Hayden Corta 20.766 10 8
Trinity Olson 20.776 9 7
Laynee Gregersen 20.953 8 4
Jessica Elquist 21.089 7 7
Jada Edstrom 21.150 6 7
Breyer Newman 21.154 5 4
Chloe Deffie 21.194 4 5
Sierra Sears 21.339 3 8
Abby Ricks 21.463 2 7
Chezni Woods 21.581 1 3
The second go-round will conclude on Thursday morning.
The Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals continues through Saturday at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello. The short go-round will take place beginning on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.. There are daily performances at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. through Friday.