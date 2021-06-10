POCATELLO – If you like fast horses, then you can count on the cowgirls at the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals to have brought the quickest and fastest around to Pocatello.
No fewer than a dozen broke the 18-second barrier in the barrel racing event making it very tough to earn points toward a state championship and a berth at the National Finals Rodeo in July in Lincoln, Neb.
Teely Bott was able to stop the electric timer in a very quick 17.443 to set the standard and by the time the top 10 had been sorted out, it would take a 17.890 to make the list. That is some smoking fast horseflesh on display at the Bannock County Event Center.
Bott, who hails from District 6 and is the barrel racing champion for that district, put on a display as she sped around the barrels with her horse. She left little doubt after that run that she may just be the one to beat in this event. She downed the second place finisher, Sierra Telford, by .30 seconds which is a pretty wide margin in this event and set the standard to match for the rest of the week.
In second was the aforementioned Sierra Telford, who already has a crown from this rodeo, having won the reined cow horse event earlier. She has some very talented horseflesh in her barn and hasn’t been afraid to show it off. Whether or not she can go faster, and I am one who thinks that she can, then this event may belong to Telford by the end of the day on Saturday.
In third was Raegan Steed, who made the cloverleaf pattern of the barrels her own little playground as she was able to post a 17.627 time to claim the eight state final points and land herself in the third position. There is nothing wrong with that and once you establish a point and a time, you work from there at these rodeo finals. In fourth was Sydney Davis who was also pretty fast with a 17.647 time and gives the rest of the field just a little something more to think about when they line themselves up outside of the arena for their run to the first barrel in their next performance.
Here are the top 10 times and cowgirls from the first go-round as posted by the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals staff:
Time, State Finals Points
Teely Bott 17.443 10
Sierra Telford 17.473 9
Raegan Steed 17.627 8
Sydney Davis 17.646 7
Kylee Eavns 17.658 6
Brenna Brown 17.749 5
Brylee Smith 17.840 4
Breyer Newman 17.859 3
Jada June Totten 17.870 2
Dally Mendenhall 17.890 1