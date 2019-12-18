The first Idaho high school boys’ basketball poll of the season has been released and some familiar names are at the top and scattered through the rankings and classifications.
In the 5A classification, the Treasure Valley, as is usual, dominates the top eight spots, with only Rigby, ranked third, Post Falls ranked fourth and Lake City ranked eighth among those receiving votes.
In 4A, Preston tops the list, with unbeaten Pocatello holding down the fifth spot and Blackfoot, with a 1-2 record getting enough votes to claim the number eight spot in the standings.
In 3A, Fruitland holds the top spot, with Sugar-Salem, South Fremont and Snake River holding down spots three through five.
In 2A, undefeated North Fremont and St. Maries, both of whom have started 4-0, claim the top two spots, although St. Maries is in a tie with Bear Lake for second.
Most of the teams will be taking a break in action for the Christmas Holidays beginning Monday, Dec. 23.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Borah (4) 6-0 34 -
2. Rocky Mountain (4) 5-1 32 -
3. Rigby 4-0 21 -
4. Post Falls 4-1 18 -
5. Meridian 6-1 11 -
Others receiving votes: Centennial 2, Eagle 1, Lake City 1
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (3) 5-1 28 -
2. Middleton (3) 4-2 26 -
3. Burley (2) 4-0 20 -
4. Lakeland 6-0 11 -
5. Pocatello 4-0 10 -
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 8, Minico 7, Blackfoot 4, Ridgevue 4, Nampa 2
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (5) 5-0 37 -
2. Kimberly (2) 4-0 32 -
3. Sugar-Salem (1) 3-1 25 -
4. South Fremont 4-1 15 -
T-5. Kellogg 3-2 4 -
T-5. Snake River 2-1 4 -
Others receiving votes: Parma 3
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (5) 4-0 34 -
T-2. St. Maries (1) 4-0 21 -
T-2. Bear Lake 4-1 21 -
4. Melba (1) 5-1 16 -
5. Nampa Christian (1) 5-0 14 -
Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 7, Marsing 3, Cole Valley Christian 2, West Side 1, McCall-Donnelly 1
1A Division I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Potlatch (6) 3-1 36 -
2. Ambrose (1) 5-0 27 -
3. Lapwai (1) 4-0 21 -
4. Oakley 5-0 18 -
5. Prairie 3-2 8 -
Others receiving votes: Butte County 4, Valley 2, Grace 2, Troy 1, Wilder 1
1A Division II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (5) 4-1 30 -
2. Lakeside (1) 4-0 19 -
3. Lighthouse Christian 4-3 17 -
4. Rockland (1) 5-1 15 -
5. Timberline-Weippe (1) 5-0 12 -
Others receiving votes: Genesis Prep 9, Camas County 6, Deary 4, North Gem 3, Cascade 3,
Mackay 1, Dietrich 1