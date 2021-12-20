BLACKFOOT – The first Idaho media poll for girls’ basketball has been released.

Heading the list of leaders is Timberline in 5A, Blackfoot in 4A, Sugar-Salem in 3A, Cole Valley Christian in 2A, Lapwai in 1A Division I and Rockland in 1A Division II.

These polls will be released each week following New Year’s Day and will be published in the Bingham News Chronicle so you can follow the progress of your favorite teams as the season progresses.

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberline (4) 9-0 24 -

2. Lake City (1) 10-0 19 -

t-3. Coeur d’Alene 7-0 12 -

t-3. Thunder Ridge 9-1 12 -

t-4. Borah 7-2 3 -

t-4. Mountain View 7-2 3

Others receiving votes: Boise 1, Post Falls 1

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Blackfoot (4) 12-0 24 -

2. Burley (1) 10-0 21 -

3. Preston 6-2 14 -

4. Mountain Home 7-3 10 -

5. Shelley 6-3 3 -

Others receiving votes: Middleton 2, Columbia 1

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (4) 6-2 20 -

2. Timberlake (1) 4-1 17 -

3. Snake River 5-1 15 -

4. Teton 8-2 9 -

5. Gooding 6-2 6 -

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 5, Weiser 2, Kellogg 1

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Cole Valley Christian (5) 9-1 25 -

2. Melba 10-1 20 -

3. Grangeville 5-2 13 -

4. Aberdeen 7-3 11 -

5. West Side 6-2 4 -

Others receiving votes: Ambrose 1, New Plymouth 1

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (5) 6-0 25 -

2. Butte County 9-0 20 -

3. Raft River 8-1 9 -

4. Grace 6-2 8 -

5. Prairie 4-2 7 -

Others receiving votes: Notus 3, Clearwater Valley 1, Murtaugh 1, Rimrock 1

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (4) 8-1 24 -

2. Kendrick (1) 6-0 19 -

t-3. Garden Valley 6-0 9 -

t-3. Richfield 10-2 9 -

4. Council 4-0 8 -

Others receiving votes: Dietrich 4, Mackay 2

Voters:

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review

Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

