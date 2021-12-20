First media girls' basketball poll released By FRED DAVIS fdavis@bcchron.com Dec 20, 2021 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BLACKFOOT – The first Idaho media poll for girls’ basketball has been released.Heading the list of leaders is Timberline in 5A, Blackfoot in 4A, Sugar-Salem in 3A, Cole Valley Christian in 2A, Lapwai in 1A Division I and Rockland in 1A Division II.These polls will be released each week following New Year’s Day and will be published in the Bingham News Chronicle so you can follow the progress of your favorite teams as the season progresses. Class 5ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Timberline (4) 9-0 24 -2. Lake City (1) 10-0 19 -t-3. Coeur d’Alene 7-0 12 -t-3. Thunder Ridge 9-1 12 -t-4. Borah 7-2 3 -t-4. Mountain View 7-2 3Others receiving votes: Boise 1, Post Falls 1Class 4ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Blackfoot (4) 12-0 24 -2. Burley (1) 10-0 21 -3. Preston 6-2 14 -4. Mountain Home 7-3 10 -5. Shelley 6-3 3 -Others receiving votes: Middleton 2, Columbia 1Class 3ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Sugar-Salem (4) 6-2 20 -2. Timberlake (1) 4-1 17 -3. Snake River 5-1 15 -4. Teton 8-2 9 -5. Gooding 6-2 6 -Others receiving votes: South Fremont 5, Weiser 2, Kellogg 1Class 2A Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Cole Valley Christian (5) 9-1 25 -2. Melba 10-1 20 -3. Grangeville 5-2 13 -4. Aberdeen 7-3 11 -5. West Side 6-2 4 -Others receiving votes: Ambrose 1, New Plymouth 1Class 1A Division ITeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Lapwai (5) 6-0 25 -2. Butte County 9-0 20 -3. Raft River 8-1 9 -4. Grace 6-2 8 -5. Prairie 4-2 7 -Others receiving votes: Notus 3, Clearwater Valley 1, Murtaugh 1, Rimrock 1Class 1A Division IITeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Rockland (4) 8-1 24 -2. Kendrick (1) 6-0 19 -t-3. Garden Valley 6-0 9 -t-3. Richfield 10-2 9 -4. Council 4-0 8 -Others receiving votes: Dietrich 4, Mackay 2Voters:Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.comDave Nichols, The Spokesman-ReviewTrevan Pixley, Lewiston TribuneMark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene PressMichael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Poll Vote Sport Politics Ethnology Team Basketball Blackfoot Media Idaho Recommended for you News Trending Today Two juveniles killed Friday in avalanche in Big Holes Paradise lost: Short-term rentals disrupting Island Park FOP suggests Rowland step down Rigby woman dead from vehicle accident on US Highway 20 French, Dana From masks to book banning, conservatives take on educators NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: All-Area Teams Resident: Lack of short-term rental enforcement puts residents and visitors at risk Kidd, Shirley