BLACKFOOT – When Blackfoot invited Madison to town for one of the High Country Conference 5A vs. 4A match-ups, the visitors got the quick start that everyone wants in these expected tight ball games.
The Bobcats exploited the Blackfoot defense in the opening stanza to the tune of a 17-8 first quarter, and then the Broncos outplayed the Bobcats the rest of the way to the tune of 41-40. It just wasn’t enough in that opening quarter from the Broncos, who fell to 7-5 on the season.
“What’s sad is they had two open three-pointers and they just made them count,” Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said. “We’re probably only down three in that first quarter without those defensive lapses. Other than that, I thought we played with them.”
After that opening eight minutes of play, the rest of the game was nip and tuck, and the Broncos showed they could play with the second-ranked team in 5A bucket for bucket. The final score between the two teams was 57-48 in favor of Madison.
“You’re never terribly happy with a loss, but Madison is really big and really physical,” he said. “The refs let the physicality go and their big guys gave our lengthy defenders a ton of trouble. And we were really bad at shooting free throws, which is uncharacteristic of us.”
The good news is that the loss doesn’t affect the Broncos in their quest for the top seed in the rapidly approaching District 6, 4A tournament. They are still on course for one of the top two seeds in that tournament, which will have a lot to do with who wins the tournament and receives the all important berth into the 4A state championships.
The Broncos were led by 14 points from Carter Layton and 11 points from Ja’Vonte King in the effort against the Bobcats.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a game on Tuesday at Rigby which will have a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
MADISON 57, BLACKFOOT 49
Madison 17 10 7 23 — 57
Blackfoot 8 12 8 21 — 49
Madison — Pierce 19, Crane 10, Lerwill 10, King 7, Sutton 5,Randall 4, Hathaway 2.
Blackfoot — Carter Layton 14, Ja’Vonte King 11, Jaxon Ball 9, Candon Dahle 8, Deegan Hale 3, Jace Grimmett 2, Jaden Harris 2.