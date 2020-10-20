BLACKFOOT – The Idaho State Boys Soccer Tournament begins on Thursday and in the case of the 4A Classification, we are fortunate that the games will be played in Idaho Falls at Bonneville High School.
This year, the pre-set seeding for the Tournament has lumped the better teams in the bottom half of the bracket, (including Blackfoot) and the other teams in the top half of the bracket.
If you go strictly with the Power Rankings in the State of Idaho, the teams are ranked in the following manner: 1. Blackfoot; 2. Canyon Ridge; 3. Bishop Kelly; 4. Century; 5. Jerome; 6. Caldwell; 7. Vallivue; and 11. Sandpoint.
It probably won’t matter in the long run, but the power rankings exist for a reason and that was to give a numerical value to what the teams have done this year, taking into consideration, schedule, wins and losses, goals for and against, and competition.
Anyway, this is a look at the tournament and how the games might be played out.
The first match of the day will pit Bishop Kelley against Jerome at 9 am at Bonneville High School.
Starting from the top of the bracket we find undefeated Bishop Kelly, with their 10-0 record. They will square off against Jerome in a very interesting match-up.
Bishop Kelly did not play a complete schedule due to COVID-19 and the fact that the Treasure Valley had many games suspended or postponed and play didn’t even begin until many other schools had already played a number of games. The Knights are built around defense and the schedule that they did play was stout enough that they appear to be the toughest team in the top half of the bracket. In 9 of the Knights 10 games, they gave up one or zero goals which indicates a strong defense and goal keeper, so look for a tight, low scoring contest against Jerome.
A lot of talk around the state centered around Jerome and Canyon Ridge. Jerome fell to State Tourney competitor Canyon Ridge in the second game of the year by the score of 3-1 and to Caldwell, another state tourney participant, 4-0. Jerome avenged the loss to Canyon Ridge with a 2-1 win a couple of weeks later, and then again in the District 4 Tournament by the same 2-1 score. That means they have a defense, because Canyon Ridge was the highest scoring team in the state, averaging 8 goals per game. It looks like the winner of this first match will probably find themselves in the finals on Saturday.
Even though Jerome may be known as a defensive team, they did score 12 goals against Mountain Home and then came back and beat Mountain Home again by the score of 10-0. Most of the Tigers other games were in the 2 or 3 goal range and they relied on their defense.
Bishop Kelly averaged nearly 5 goals per game, while giving up 1 goal per game, so they are perfectly able to pull off the win in this match. The Knights won both the regular season title and the District title, beating Caldwell in the Tournament finals by the score of 2-1. Since Caldwell was thought to be the team to beat this year in the preseason, and the fact that the Knights haven’t lost yet this year give them just a slight edge in the tournament opener. I am picking Bishop Kelly to beat Jerome by the final of 3-2.
The second match of the day, which begins at 11 am at Bonneville High School, has Sandpoint, with a record of 5-4-2 against Vallivue at 9-3. Sandpoint was the winner of District 1-2, while Vallivue is the third place team from District 3.
It is hard to get a good feel for Sandpoint, who averaged 2.5 goals per game and gave up 2 goals per game. Hence the mediocre record that was just barely above .500.
Countering that is the fact that all four of the teams losses were to 5A schools, twice to Couer d’Alene and twice to Lake City and had a tie against Lewiston. Two losses and a tie against 5A schools and only Lake City is in the 5A State Tournament bracket. If you take those games off of Sandpoin’s record, they suddenly become 5-0-1 on the year. Completely different story from where we started.
Vallivue lost three times this year, once each to Bishop Kelly, Ridgevue and Caldwell, avenging all of those losses at one time or another during the season.
I think that Vallivue is probably better than people give them credit for and I am sure that Sandpoint is not as bad as their record would indicate, which makes this game much closer than it might appear on paper.
This one is a very tight game that could probably go either way and should be interesting to watch if for no other reason than to get a feel for what they bring to the table in the State Tournament.
I am going with Vallivue by a 3-1 final simply because they have the ability to score more goals per game, around 4 per game and fewer goals against, roughly 1.5 per game than does Sandpoint. That is as good a reason as any.
Match number three on Thursday will feature Century and their 10-1-2 record against Canyon Ridge and their 13-2 record. Canyon Ridge is second in the power rankings and Century is fourth in the power rankings, so this is one of the marquee match-ups in the Tournament.
Canyon Ridge has two losses on the year and they both came at the hands of Jerome, once in the regular season and once in the District 4 Tournament. That speaks highly of not only Canyon Ridge, but also Jerome. Also on their schedule this year were wins against Hillcrest and Pocatello from Eastern Idaho. They also scored 31 goals against Mountain Home in two contests and 25 goals against Twin Falls in three meetings. This team has the ability to score and score a lot. Now that being said, the 22 goals that they scored against Mountain Home back on September 1 was probably over kill. There is no reason to do that to anybody, no matter what the situation.
Canyon Ridge has averaged nearly 8 goals per game and less than one goal given up on defense, so they are a very good team, no doubt about it.
Century is also a quality team. They lost their season opener on the road to Blackfoot 1-0 and their two ties were to Madision, a 5A school and conference foe Preston. This is a very solid, very tough team that will play anyone very close to the vest. They are a very good team and they will play their opponent straight up and without any gimmicks. They are well coached and they will be tough to beat.
That being said, Canyon Ridge is tough as well and when you can score like they can, it really puts additional pressure on the defense. What this game will come down to is whether or not Canyon Ridge can get off to a quick start and score early. If that happens, then Century will have to find a way to counter those scores in order to stay in the game. Canyon Ridge, when they get a fast start, has a way of pouring it on and that could be problematic for Century, who will then have to try and keep up.
If the Century defense comes to play, and there is no reason that they won’t, then they will likely be in the game to the very end. This game could come down to a penalty kick and if that is the case, then the edge will be with Century. They should be more composed, well coached and will have a solid game plan entering this game.
My gut feeling is that Century will have added incentive in seeking a rematch with Blackfoot for that opening season loss back in August. The Blackfoot vs. Century rivalry is a very healthy one built on mutual respect and the two teams actually enjoy playing each other so it is only fitting that the two teams have a chance to play each other once on the biggest stage in Idaho, the Idaho State Soccer Championships.
Let’s go with Century to take this game from Canyon Ridge probably in a much lower scoring game than you might think, 3-2.
That brings us to Blackfoot with a record of 14-1 against Caldwell, which is one of the marquee games in the whole tournament. Caldwell was thought to be the front runner when the season started while Blackfoot is always respected as a team, have a star player and a state title winning coach. Two very, very good teams tangling in the first round. If it would have been possible to match these two teams up anywhere in the bracket, most would have liked to see this game for all the marbles and made it the Championship game right from the beginning. That doesn’t mean that the championship will be decided on Thursday and anyone who thinks so, will probably be very disappointed.
Blackfoot is the highest ranked team in the state in the Power Rankings while Caldwell is sixth in the power rankings. Blackfoot’s only loss came to a good 5A team in Thunder Ridge by the final of 1-0. The Broncos have won 9 straight games since that time and at times have been totally dominating. The defense is as good as there is in Idaho with experience, talent, speed and cohesiveness. They play as a team and they have a solid goal keeper behind them, who is only a sophomore, but has put up numbers that belie his inexperience. Twelve times this season, Gavin Cornell, the Broncos goal keeper, has put up shut outs (6) or only one goal against (6) to stamp himself as one of the top goal keepers, if not the best goal keeper in the state.
The offense has speed, talent and a number of people that can score a hat trick at any moment and are led by a candidate for Player of the Year in Frankie Garcia. This is a good, balanced team that is well coached, plays well together and have a drive to win.
Their coach, Liam Pope is a state title winner as a coach in two sports, so he can coach and he has a real passion for soccer so that is also an edge.
Caldwell is probably a notch below their own expectations this year with three losses and a tie on their record, but they still finished second in their conference and tournament and that makes them a tough opponent who is very dangerous no matter who they will be playing.
Blackfoot probably owns the home field advantage in this game and they appear to be at the top of their game at the right time. This team is feisty, loves playing with each other and has been very coachable this year and have worked hard to get to this point in the season.
The edge is with Blackfoot in this one and you can probably expect a score in the neighborhood of a final of 4-2 when it is all said and done.
Well there you have it, one person’s look at the first day of the Idaho State 4A boys Soccer Tournament and you can tune in for updates throughout the tournament on the pages of the Bingham News Chronicle. Good luck to all the teams and may you all play without injury and with good sportsmanship throughout the weekend.