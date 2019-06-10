POCATELLO – The Idaho High School Rodeo Finals made quick work of determining their first two champions of 2019 and naming the first groups that have qualified to the National High School Rodeo Finals to be held in Rock Springs later this summer.
In the boys’ cow cutting event, Colt Ramsey backed up his win a year ago with a front-running effort in his specialty, winning three of the four go-rounds to storm to the lead and the win. Ramsey accumulated 47 points in the event to easily outdistance Brey Yore in the event.
Ramsey, who hails from Pinedale, Wyo., was easily the most popular cowboy in the crowd, as they cheered him on as his horse made every move a winning one, keeping the cows separated from the herd as they moved across the arena.
Ramsey was the most consistent of the cowboys in this division, scoring between 144.5 points and 149 points in the four go-rounds and easily took the average as well. When combined with the nine points he brought into the event from his district showing, Ramsey collected 9, 10, 10, 8, and 10 to claim the title.
Ramsey will lead a contingent of four to the national rodeo in July and will be joined by Brey Yore, Tate Cranney, and Kyler Ericksen as the four cowboys will represent Idaho in the NHSRF in Rock Springs.
Yore would have won this event in nearly any year but this one, as Ramsey established his lead in the first go-round on Sunday, and led every step of the way.
Yore would post scores of 142, 144, 144, and 144.5 and with the 10 points he brought into the event from the district event, finished ahead of Cranney by .5 in the totals.
Cranney also posted four scores in the 140s, with 141, 146, 148, and 143 and along with the district placing points, totaled 39.0 while finishing third.
Kyler Erickson was the only cowboy to not score points allocated for top 10 scores in a go-round and make the qualifier to the national finals.
Erickson only posted a score of 133 in the second go-round and stormed back on Monday with scores of 148 and 143 to make the team of four that will represent Idaho.
Local cowboy Sod Williams, the District 4 champion who hails from the Arbon Valley area, scored points in both of his go-rounds on Monday, but missed any points in his two go-rounds on Sunday and wound up in 10th place in the 13-person state field.
In the girls’ division of cow cutting, freshman Kiersten Brockett of Star made it look easy as she swept through the competition, winning all four go-rounds, brought 10 points in from her district title and picked up 15 bonus points in the average for a total of 65 points overall, the highest score possible. She was easily the top cowgirl in cow cutting as she posted the four highest scores in the event, with a pair of 150-point scores and a pair of 148-point scores.
Sage Albrecht, another contestant from Pinedale, Wyo., finished second as she totaled 47.25 points to outdistance Jaylan Thomason who accumulated 46.5 points, and Texie Buttars, last year’s runner-up finished fourth with 44.75 points.
This event was all about Brockett, who has been a four-time finalist in the National Cow Cutting Association Finals already in her career. She will lead her team into the national finals as one of the contestants to beat as she has been that impressive so far and the star of the state finals through the first two days of the seven-day run at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello.
The regular performances of the rodeo began on Monday night with the first performance at 7 p.m. Results of that first go-round performance were not available at press time but will be carried in the Bingham County Chronicle each day as they become available.
There will be two performances daily, beginning with the Monday evening performance, with action at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Friday. On Saturday, the short go will take place and the awards ceremony will announce all of the event winners and the all-important, all around cowboy and cowgirl awards.