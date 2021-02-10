CHALLIS – A pair of local teams competed in the 2021 Challis Invitational/Mario D’Oarzio Memorial Wrestling Tournament. Firth placed ninth behind the winner, South Fremont, and Shelley was 11th with a champion in Kolton Stacey.
This is one of the last major tournaments before teams head into district competition next week to earn berths in the state championships held in the Ford Nampa Center in the Treasure Valley.
Team Scores
1 South Fremont 263.0
2 Ririe 217.0
3 Declo 184.0
4 Teton 163.0
5 Twin Falls 161.5
6 Grace 153.0
7 Emmett 140.0
8 Jerome 135.5
9 Firth 110.5
10 Wendell 107.0
11 Shelley 103.0
12 Challis 74.0
13 Bonneville 72.0
14 West Jefferson 71.0
15 Glenns Ferry 65.5
16 Canyon Ridge 57.5
16 Hillcrest 57.5
18 West Side 56.0
19 Bear Lake 45.5
20 Salmon 40.0
21 Orofino 32.5
22 Burley 32.0
23 Raft River 24.0
24 Kimberly 9.0
2021 Challis Inv/Mario D’Orazio Memorial Results for Firth
113 — Roan Larsen (14-18) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
Roan Larsen went 1-2 in the Tournament with a win over Connor Hagen of Bonneville
120 — Leon Gardner (8-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Leon Gardner went 0-2 in the Tournament.
126 — James Ostler (2-2) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
James Ostler went 2-2 in the Tournament, with wins over Braxton Brown of Bonneville and Jay Holt of Burley.
132 — Bridger Jolley (27-15) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
Bridger Jolley went 1-2 in the Tournament with a win over Bilal Makaradze of Canyon Ridge
138 — Dustin Bartausky (23-14) placed 4th and scored 17.5 team points.
Dustin Bartausky went 4-2 in the Tournament, with wins over Pablo Padilla of Canyon Ridge, Alex Gaver of Jerome, Koby Gould of Bonneville and AV Marino of Declo.
138 — Aiden Clayson (11-10) placed 6th.
Aiden Clayson finished 5-2 in the Tournament, with wins over Tyler Wright of Burley, Hunter Checketts of West Side, Raiden Whitmore of South Fremont, Aedan Baker of Challis and Toby Carnell of Canyon Ridge.
145 — Ben Ostler (9-26) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Ben Ostler went 1-2 in the Tournament with a win over Jose Lemus of West Jefferson
152 — Derek Adams (22-13) placed 6th and scored 19.0 team points.
Derek Adams went 5-2 in the Tournament with wins over Mason Payne of Salmon, Connor Claborn of Canyon Ridge, Windsor Johnson of West Jefferson, Cory Godwin of Orofino and Gage Carter of Kimberly.
152 — Jeffrey Edwards (10-26) place is unknown.
Jeffrey Edwards went 1-2 in the Tournament with a win over Jeancis Essokodimba of Canyon Ridge
160 — Slade Barber (7-9) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.
Slade Barber went 3-2 in the Tournament with wins over Hunter Reeves of Hillcrest, Drake Beason of Challis and Trevjan Bissette of Hillcrest.
170 — Wade Bolinder (9-23) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.
Wade Boliner went 2-2 in the Tournament with wins over Morgan Christensen of Hillcrest and George Perrington of Hillcrest.
182 — Brandon Richards (34-10) placed 3rd and scored 23.0 team points.
Brandon Richards went 4-1 in the Tournament with wins over Josh Lewallen of Shelley, George Cecil of Challis, Diego Escobar of Hillcrest and Kash Purser of South Fremont.
195 — Quentin Gifford (13-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quinton Gifford went 0-2 in the Tournament.
220 — Riley Barber (14-7) placed 6th and scored 15.0 team points.
Riley Barber went 5-2 in the Tournament with wins over Conor VanTress of Bonneville, Bridger Garner of West Jefferson, Wylie Johnson of Grace, Khai Ruiz of Twin Falls and Colby Coates of Jerome.
220 — Ethan Perkins (28-13) place is unknown.
Ethan Perkins went 4-2 in the Tournament with wins over Bridger Garner of West Jefferson, Conor Van Tress of Bonneville, Miguel Ruiz of Burley and Caleb Johnson of Orofino.
285 — Mario Lizarraga (5-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Mario Lizarraga went 0-2 in the Tournament.
2021 Challis Inv/Mario D‘Orazio Memorial Results for Shelley
106 — Carter Balmforth (25-10) placed 3rd and scored 24.0 team points.
Carter Balmforth went 5-1 in the Tournament with wins over Cole Newel of Emmett, Jesus Jiminez of Jerome, Jadon Borges of Wendell, and Cooper Williams of Salmon and David Green of South Fremont.
120 — Samuel Carillo (0-3) place is unknown.
Samuel Carillo went 0-2 in the Tournament.
120 — Lucas Click (22-16) place is unknown.
Lucas Click went 1-2 in the Tournament, with a win over Brendan Clapier of Burley.
120 — Kolton Stacey (30-3) placed 1st and scored 32.0 team points.
Kolton Stacey went 4-0 in the Tournament with wins over Colton Hobbs of Grace, Brian Ferguson of Ririe, Cooper Scarrow of Jerome and Dax Blackmon of Declo
126 — Walter Killian (2-4) place is unknown.
Walter Killian went 0-0 in the Tournament.
126 — Kodey Murphy (9-9) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
Kodey Murphy went 3-2 in the Tournament with wins over Tyler Saunders of Bear Lake, James Ostler of Firth and Callen Conklin of Emmett
132 — Aydan Mathews (5-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Aydan Mathews went 0-0 in the Tournament.
138 — Elias Gnieting (5-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Elias Gnieting went 0-0 in the Tournament.
145 — Roy Meek (5-4) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Roy Meek went 1-2 in the Tournament with a win over David Berry of Teton.
160 — Jacob Meek (4-11) place is unknown.
Jacob Meek went 0-0 in the Tournament.
160 — Seth Jacobson (17-14) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
Seth Jacobson went 4-2 in the Tournament with wins over Gabriel Golcia of Burley, Kurt Wright of West Jefferson, Justin Jeppsen of Bonneville and Case Durfee of Declo.
170 — Gabe Wilson (3-8) place is unknown.
Gabe Wilson went 1-2 in the Tournament with a win over Draken Harris of Bear Lake
170 — Hayden Hokanson (24-9) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points.
Hayden Hokanson went 4-1 in the Tournament with wins over Jason Buxton of West Jefferson, Peyton Ochsenbein of Bear Lake, Jason Buxton of West Jefferson again, and Orrin Hill of Shelley
170 — Orrin Hill (11-18) placed 4th.
Orrin Hill went 6-2 in the Tournament with wins over Clayton Conklin of Emmett, Hyrum Lagerstrom of South Fremont, Conrad Miller of South Fremont, Anthony Hackman of Shelley, Petyon Ochsenbein of Bear Lake, and Gavin Harris of Ririe.
170 — Anthony Hackman (16-9) place is unknown.
Anthony Hackman went 2-2 in the Tournament with wins over Alex Johnson of West Jefferson and JP Griffith of Twin Falls.
182 — Josh Lewallen (6-9) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Josh Lewallen went 1-2 in the Tournament with a win over Logan Hull of South Fremont.