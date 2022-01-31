BLACKFOOT – The District 6, 2A girls’ basketball tournament kicked off on Monday, with Ririe hosting Salmon and West Jefferson hosting Firth. Both venues featured an up-and-coming squad against an established and tough team.
Ririe is the top seed and has been ranked near the top of the 2A classification all season long. Their lone blemish in conference play has been an upset by Firth a couple of weeks ago as the Lady Cougars have been fighting and learning and overcoming obstacles all season and proved that they belong with the upper echelon of teams in the Nuclear Conference.
They would be what a lot of experts might call a sleeper in this tournament, a team that can sneak up on an opponent and give their championship chances a blow by stealing a win. They are that kind of a team.
Despite the loss to Firth two weeks ago, the Lady Bulldogs have looked the part of a champion for most of the season. They are the highest scoring team in the Nuclear Conference and the best defensive team in the conference as well. That would account for their record of 15-6 on the year and explain the wins they have accumulated against the likes of Soda Springs, North Fremont and the ability to beat and play with a number of top 3A schools as well. The only real stumble during the season was when they lost their starting point guard in Breyer Newman, but Newman is back for the playoffs and will be a spiritual leader if nothing else as she rejoins her team.
The Lady Bulldogs ran off 11 wins in a row at one stretch of the season, so if they get going in this tournament, it could be lights out for the competition.
Their first round opponent is Salmon, who has only won 2 of their 15 games this season and would appear to be an overwhelming underdog in here.
Firth and West Jefferson have had some memorable meetings over the years and this could be one of those. The two teams have opposite records in conference play, West J. at 5-3 and Firth at 3-5, but for Firth, those wins came in the final six games of the season and while West J. was 3-3 down the stretch, they did not play their best basketball during that time.
All of these statements simply mean that an upset could be in the offing and it would not surprise anyone if Firth were to upend the West J. group on their own home court Monday night. To say the least, this group of Lady Cougars is a scrappy and hustling bunch who will not give an inch to West Jefferson.
North Fremont earned the second seed and awaits the winner of the West J. vs. Firth game in the second round which will take place on Tuesday, which is a quick turnaround for those teams and a long bus ride to Ashton for that Tuesday night contest. The winner of that game will turn right around and have to travel to Ririe on Saturday for the tournament championship and the berth to the state tournament in Boise Feb. 17-19.
The only consolation is that the winner of the consolation in this tournament will receive a second chance with a second berth to the state tournament.
Over the years, this tournament has produced a number of state champions and this year could be another in the long line of winners that go on to do well.
Ririe and North Fremont are the favorites, but West Jefferson and Firth have upset top teams before and it would not be a surprise if they were to do it again.