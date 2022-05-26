BOISE – The Firth Lady Cougars were the best team in the Nuclear Conference and the District 6, 2A track and field meet.
They parlayed that effort into a third place finish at the state 2A track and field meet, and very nearly finished in the second position behind eventual champion Melba.
Melba won the team title for the ladies with a top score of 106 points, while Soda Springs edged Firth by only 3.5 points, 80 to 76.5. Aberdeen was only a few points behind the Cougars and West Side finished fifth. Aberdeen earned a total of 64 points and West Side finished up with 59 points.
The Lady Cougars were led to the strong finish by the top performances of Addison Trent, who finished second in the 200 meter dash, first in the long jump, a third place finish with a leg on the 4 X 200 relay team and a win in the 4 X 400 relay. The Lady Cougars also had a win from Tara Butler in the high jump and a third in the pole vault. Kynzie Nielson was prominent with her third place finish in the 3200 meters, fifth place in the 1600 meters and sixth place in the 800 meters. It was truly a team effort and the source of many smiles on the coaches' and athletes' faces.
Following are the top five teams in the team standings and following that, the top two finishes in each of the individual events plus the top finisher of Firth and Aberdeen athletes.
Also performing well in the 2A classification was Aberdeen, who finished in the fourth position in the girls' event and the boys who finished in fifth position overall.
GIRLS' TEAM SCORES
Melba 106
Soda Springs 80
Firth 76.5
Aberdeen 64
West Side 59
Girls' Individual Events
100 Meters
Meya Young Melba 12.86
Yasmin Ortiz Aberdeen 13.18 (4th)
Liliana Ortiz Aberdeen 13.61 (8th)
200 Meters
Jinettie Garbett Soda Springs 25.88
(Addison Trent Firth 26.35 2nd)
400 Meters
Jinettie Garbett Soda Springs 58.59
(Olivia Christensen Firth 1:02.16 4th)
800 Meters
Johanna Ebert West Side 2:23.04
(Kinzie Nielson Firth 2:24.37 6th)
1600 Meters
Aubrie Barzee West Side 5:17.95
(Kynzie Nielson Firth 5:33.31 5th )
3200 Meters
Elise Kelsey Bear Lake 11:39.85
(Kynzie Nielson Firth 12:04.24 3rd)
100 Meter Hurdles
Liliana Ortiz Aberdeen 15.75
Hope Driscoll Aberdeen 16.04
(Presley Messick Firth 17.35 8th)
300 Meter Hurdles
Oaklie Hebdon Malad 47.54
(Hope Driscoll Aberdeen 51.29 7th )
4 X 100 Relay
Aberdeen 50.34
4 X 200 Relay
Melba 1:46.23
Aberdeen 1:47.79
Firth 1:47.79
4 X 400 Relay
Firth 4:07.27
Medley Relay
Soda Springs 1:50.91
Aberdeen 1:55.42 (4th)
Firth 2:02.73 (7th)
Shot Put
Lizzie Nelson Salmon 36-07.00
Ellie Watson Aberdeen 32-09.25 (5th)
Discus
Lindi Kessinger Orofino 122-11
Ellie Watson Aberdeen 109-08 (3rd)
High Jump
Tara Butler Firth 5-02
Courtney Phillips Aberdeen 5-00.00 (4th)
Pole Vault
Tayah Gaines Soda Springs 9-06.00
Tara Butler Firth 8-06.00 (3rd)
Long Jump
Addison Trent Firth 17-05.50
Triple Jump
Kendall Clark Melba 36-01.75
Daytona Folkman Firth 34-02.50 (3rd)
BOYS' TEAM SCORES
Melba 98
Soda Springs 85
Nampa Christian 70
Salmon 63
Aberdeen 49
Boys' Individual Events
100 Meters
Joe Reiber Melba 11.16
200 Meters
Joe Reiber Melba 22.26
400 Meters
McKoy Richardson Melba 49.79
800 Meters
Grady Mylander Nampa Christian 1:57.37
1600 Meters
Grady Mylander Nampa Christian 4:!7.75
3200 Meters
Daniel Simmons Salmon 9:05.04
100 Meter Hurdles
McKoy Richardson Melba 14.99
300 Meter Hurdles
McKoy Richardson Melba 38.67
4 X 100 Relay
Melba 44.46
4 X 200 Relay
Soda Springs 1:33.15
Aberdeen 1:33.71 ( 3rd )
Firth 1:36.88 ( 7th )
4 X 400 Relay
Melba 3:28.25
Aberdeen 3:38.13 ( 6th )
Medley Relay
Nampa Christian 3:35.62
Shot Put
Reid Thomas Orofino 57-04.75
Jonah Hunter Firth 44-01.50 ( 5th )
Discus
Reid Thomas Orofino 155-07
High Jump
Christian Bush Bear Lake 6-10=00
Justus Bright Aberdeen 5-10.00 ( 5th )
Pole Vault
Brody Beck Aberdeen 13-06.00
Long Jump
Kyle Christensen Valley 21-08.00
Justus Bright Aberdeen 21-00.50 ( 2nd )
Seth Hall Aberdeen 19-01.00 ( 6th )
Triple Jump
Kyle Christensen Valley 43-09.00